Australian Open 2023: Check Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details & More

Tennis fans cannot be more excited as the 2023 Australian Open is all set to begin in just over a week's time. Spain's Rafael Nadal will enter the tournament as the defending men's singles champion, while on the women's side, the title will not be defended as reigning champion Ashleigh Barty announced her shock retirement last year. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting tournament in Melbourne Park, here is a look at the full Australian Open schedule and live streaming details.

Complete 2023 Australian Open schedule

Date Round No January 12 Draws to be revealed January 16-17 Men's & Women's Round 1 January 18-19 Men's & Women's Round 2 January 20-21 Men's & Women's Round 3 January 22-23 Men's & Women's Round 4 January 24-25 Men's & Women's Quarter-finals January 26 Women's Semi-finals January 27 Men's Semi-finals January 28 Women's Finals January 29 Men's Finals

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live in India?

Tennis fans wondering how to watch the 2023 Australian Open live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Six SD/HD, among other channels. Those fans who are unable to watch the matches live can also track the live scores and updates on the official social media handles of the Australian Open, ATP, and WTA.

Australian Open live streaming details

As for the Australian Open live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Australian Open live can tune in to the Eurosport network.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the 2023 Australian Open live can tune in to the ESPN network.

Top seeds to take part from men's & women's singles