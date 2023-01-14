Last Updated:

Australian Open 2023: Check Schedule, Draw, Players, Live Streaming Details And More

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting tournament in Melbourne Park, here is a look at the Australian Open 2023 schedule and the live streaming details.

Australian Open 2023 schedule

Tennis fans cannot be more excited as just two days remain for the first Grand Slam of 2023 to begin. The Australian Open 2023 will take place from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 29. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting tournament, here is a look at the Australian Open schedule and the live-streaming details of the tournament.

Top Round 1 matches to look forward to at Australian Open 2023

Men's

Match

Date & Time

Hubert Hurkacz (10) vs Pedro Martínez

 6:45 AM IST on Monday, January 16

Rafael Nadal (1) vs Jack Draper

 9:00 AM IST on Monday, January 16

Vasek Pospisil vs Felix Auger Aliassime (6)

 11:15 AM IST on Monday, January 16

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3) vs Quentin Halys

 1:30 PM IST on Monday, January 16

Marcos Giron vs Daniil Medvedev (7)

 2:45 PM IST on Monday, January 16

Roberto Baena vs Novak Djokovic (4)

 TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Filip Krajinović vs Holger Rune (9)

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Tomas Machac vs Casper Ruud (2)

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Taylor Fritz (8) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Andrey Rublev (5) vs Dominic Thiem

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Women's

Match

Date & Time

Jessica Pegula (3) vs Jaqueline Cristian

 5:30 AM IST on Monday, January 16

Katerina Siniakova vs Coco Gauff (7)

5:30 AM IST on Monday, January 16

Yue Yuan vs Maria Sakkari (6)

6:45 AM IST on Monday, January 16

Iga Świątek (1) vs Jule Niemeier

 1:30 PM IST on Monday, January 16

Madison Keys (10 vs Anna Blinkova

3:30 PM IST on Monday, January 16

Aryna Sabalenka (5) vs Tereza Martincova

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Tamara Zidansek vs Ons Jabeur (2)

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Maryna Zanevska vs Veronika Kudermetava (9)

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Daria Kasatkina (8) vs Varvara Gracheva

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Katherine Sebum vs Caroline Garcia (4)

TBD on Tuesday, January 17

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live in India?

Tennis fans wondering how to watch the 2023 Australian Open live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Australian Open live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, those fans who are unable to watch the matches live can also track the live scores and updates on the official social media handles of the Australian Open, ATP, and WTA.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Australian Open live can tune in to the Eurosport network. 

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the 2023 Australian Open live can tune in to the ESPN network.

