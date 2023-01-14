Australian Open 2023: Check Schedule, Draw, Players, Live Streaming Details And More

Tennis fans cannot be more excited as just two days remain for the first Grand Slam of 2023 to begin. The Australian Open 2023 will take place from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 29. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting tournament, here is a look at the Australian Open schedule and the live-streaming details of the tournament.

Top Round 1 matches to look forward to at Australian Open 2023

Men's

Match Date & Time Hubert Hurkacz (10) vs Pedro Martínez 6:45 AM IST on Monday, January 16 Rafael Nadal (1) vs Jack Draper 9:00 AM IST on Monday, January 16 Vasek Pospisil vs Felix Auger Aliassime (6) 11:15 AM IST on Monday, January 16 Stefanos Tsitsipas (3) vs Quentin Halys 1:30 PM IST on Monday, January 16 Marcos Giron vs Daniil Medvedev (7) 2:45 PM IST on Monday, January 16 Roberto Baena vs Novak Djokovic (4) TBD on Tuesday, January 17 Filip Krajinović vs Holger Rune (9) TBD on Tuesday, January 17 Tomas Machac vs Casper Ruud (2) TBD on Tuesday, January 17 Taylor Fritz (8) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili TBD on Tuesday, January 17 Andrey Rublev (5) vs Dominic Thiem TBD on Tuesday, January 17

Women's

Match Date & Time Jessica Pegula (3) vs Jaqueline Cristian 5:30 AM IST on Monday, January 16 Katerina Siniakova vs Coco Gauff (7) 5:30 AM IST on Monday, January 16 Yue Yuan vs Maria Sakkari (6) 6:45 AM IST on Monday, January 16 Iga Świątek (1) vs Jule Niemeier 1:30 PM IST on Monday, January 16 Madison Keys (10 vs Anna Blinkova 3:30 PM IST on Monday, January 16 Aryna Sabalenka (5) vs Tereza Martincova TBD on Tuesday, January 17 Tamara Zidansek vs Ons Jabeur (2) TBD on Tuesday, January 17 Maryna Zanevska vs Veronika Kudermetava (9) TBD on Tuesday, January 17 Daria Kasatkina (8) vs Varvara Gracheva TBD on Tuesday, January 17 Katherine Sebum vs Caroline Garcia (4) TBD on Tuesday, January 17

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live in India?

Tennis fans wondering how to watch the 2023 Australian Open live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Australian Open live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, those fans who are unable to watch the matches live can also track the live scores and updates on the official social media handles of the Australian Open, ATP, and WTA.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Australian Open live can tune in to the Eurosport network.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the 2023 Australian Open live can tune in to the ESPN network.