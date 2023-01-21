Australian Open 2023: India's Unseeded Duo Of Jeevan/Sriram Shock 5th Seed Dodig/Krajicek

Unseeded Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sriram Balaji pulled off a major upset in the ongoing edition of the Australian Open by defeating the fifth seed pair of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in a three-set thriller. The tournament which has already hunted some big names has now added the pair of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

Indian duo pulled off an upset

The Indian pair gave an early wake up call to the 5th seed pair when they dragged the first set to a tie breaker and then won it by 8-6. The Indian pair's hopes of winning the match were short lived as the 5th seed came to their usual play and won the second set by 6-4. The Indian pair sidelined every afterburner in the final set and won the third set by 6-4 to cause a major upset.

The Indian fans' spirits were down before Jeevan and Sriram's upset as both Rohan Bopanna and the duo of Yuki Bhamri and Saketh Myneni had lost their matches. Indian fans were once again filled with spirits after the Indian duo's win. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sriram Balaji had come to Australia on the hopes of withdrawals and they were also rewarded with one after Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo pulled out of the Australian Open from the last minute.

The Indian pair has performed really well in the past as they had reached the finals of Tata Open 2023.

Jeevan after the match said, "I think we made 6-7 Challenger semis in a row and it is one of those things with the points system in the Challengers where there is not enough reward but the work of consistently making the semis. We kept knocking on the door even last year. So I am not very surprised that we are getting these results because we know we are at that level".