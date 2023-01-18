Australian Open 2023: No. 1-seed Rafael Nadal Knocked Out In The Second Round

No.1 seed and world no.2 Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the ongoing Australian Open after going down against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. Nadal lost the match to the No.65 ranked American 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The 22-time Grand Slam winner had earlier won his first round against Jack Draper of the United Kingdom. The 2022 Australian Open champion had defeated Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Australian Open 2023: Nadal knocked out

A clearly hurting Rafael Nadal lost his second-round match at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday, abruptly ending his title defense and bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy.

It was not immediately clear what was bothering the 35-year-old Spaniard, but he pulled up awkwardly at the end of a point late in the second set against the 65th-ranked McDonald.

The No. 1-seeded Nadal was visited by a trainer on the sideline, then left the court for a medical timeout. Up in the stands, his wife wiped away tears. Nadal returned to play, but was physically compromised and not his usual chase-every-ball self.

(With AP inputs)