Australian Open: Andy Murray Registers Most Wins At Grand Slam Despite Not Winning A Title

Andy Murray made a winning return to the Australian Open tennis tournament following a five-set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in his opening round. Murray won the opening match 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7 6-4 to enter the 2nd round of the Australian Open for the 1st time since 2017. Andy Murray's last win at the Australian Open came against Sam Querrey in straight sets in the third round. He went on to lose to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round. Not only did Andy Murray make a winning start to the campaign at this year's Australian Open but also achieved a unique feat.

Andy Murray registers his 49th win at the Australian Open

Following the victory in the opening round, Andy Murray became the player with the most number of wins (49) at a Grand Slam without having lifted the title, surpassing former coach Ivan Lendl. Andy Murray has been the runner-up at the Australian Open five times in his career, losing one final to Roger Federer and four finals to Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, Andy Murray's former coach Ivan Lendl won 48 matches at Wimbledon but never got his hands on the trophy. Similarly, Tomas Berdych won 47 matches at the Australian Open without lifting the trophy even once.

Andy Murray on making a winning return to Australia

Before Australian Open 2022, Andy Murray had lost a five-setter in the first round in 2019, a match he, and everyone else, thought might have been his last in Australia — after missing the 2018 edition with an injury. He missed the 2020 tournament with a pelvic injury and last year’s event because of COVID-19.

Following the first-round victory, Andy Murray in his comment said “ Amazing to be back, winning a five-set battle like that. Couldn’t ask for more. It’s been a tough three, four years. Put in a lot of work to get back here,” Murray said in his post-match TV interview at John Cain Arena, which was formerly known as Hisense and is parochially referred to as the People’s Court. “I’ve played on this court many times, the atmosphere is incredible. This is the one where I thought I’d played my last".

Image: Australian Open/ Instagram