Australian Open Boss Defends 'crazy' Schedule Despite Andy Murray's Match Ending Past 4 AM

The second-round match of the Australian Open between former world number one Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis produced a cracking contest as the match lasted five hours and 45 minutes, with both players continuing to produce tennis of the highest quality until the last point.

However, since the match ended past 4 AM local time, Murray vent out his frustration at the tournament's schedule in his interaction with reporters after the game. After hearing the Brit's remarks, Australian Open chief Craig Tiley defended the tournament's schedule by stating that the organizers try their best to ensure that such scenarios are minimized and that they do not have many options themselves as they only have 14 days to fit all the matches.

'No need to alter the schedule': Craig Tiley

While speaking to Channel Nine about the concerns regarding the Australian Open's schedule, Craig Tiley said, "At this point, there is no need to alter the schedule. We always look at it when we do the debrief like we do every year. At this point, we’ve got to fit the matches in the 14 days. You don’t have many options."

Speaking of the Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match, Tiley added, "It was an epic match and when you schedule a match like that just before 10 in the evening, you’re not expecting it to go close to six hours. When you have 25 sessions, two weeks, hundreds of thousands of people coming through the gate, all the best players – 500 of them – in the world here, you’re going to have those moments."

Murray adamant schedule needs to change for welfare of everybody

While speaking after his cracking contest against Thanasi Kokkinakis, Andy Murray explained how the current Australian Open schedule is a 'farce' and why it is not beneficial for anybody. As quoted by AP, the Brit said, "I don’t know who it’s beneficial for. A match like that, we come here after the match and that’s what the discussion is: Rather than it being an ‘epic Murray-Kokkinakis match,’ it ends in a bit of a farce."

While Murray was critical of the schedule of the Australian Open, he did praise all the fans who stayed until the end to watch his epic match. "I really appreciate people doing that and creating an atmosphere for us," said the five-time Australian Open runner-up after the match.