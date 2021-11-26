Australian Open Chief Reveals If Novak Djokovic Has Shared Covid Vaccination Status Or Not

With the Australian Open 2022 set to take place in less than two months, most of the talk has been about world number one Novak Djokovic's vaccination status. The Victorian government has made its stance clear of only permitting those players to compete who are fully vaccinated.

With the Serbian legend's vaccination status still uncertain, it remains to be seen whether he would take part in the tournament. However, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley believes that Djokovic will not want to miss the opportunity of potentially winning a record 21st Grand Slam due to his vaccination status. The 34-year old is the most successful at the hardcourt tournament, having won the title a record nine times.

Australian Open director speaks on Djokovic's vaccination status

While speaking on SEN's Whateley about Novak Djokovic's vaccination status, the Australian Open director said, "He has not shared his status with anyone. He believes that what you say about your medical position is private, and he believes people should have the right to choose. Novak has won nine Australian Opens, and I'm sure he wants to get to 10. I don't think Novak will want to risk that, but it’s a question only he can answer."

Despite Djokovic's legendary status, Tiley ensured that there would be no expectations when it came to players' vaccination status. "It has been a hot topic. I have answered more questions on that than anything else. He is one of the greatest of all time, and our public appreciates that. He has a view that some share and the majority don't. There will be fair treatment of Novak. One thing we know, if he is playing here in January, then he is vaccinated," added the Australian Open director.

Novak Djokovic insists taking the vaccination is a personal choice

While speaking to reporters while competing at the ATP Tour Finals a week ago, Novak Djokovic said, "Freedom of choice is essential for everyone, whether it's me or somebody else. Doesn't really matter whether it's vaccination or anything else in life. You should have the freedom to choose, to decide what you want to do. In this particular case, what you want to put in your body." With the Serbian legend continuing to remain silent over his vaccination status, this topic is likely to go on until further clarity arises.

Nick Kygrios sides with Djokovic over vaccination row

Commenting on the same in his podcast, Nick Kygrios said, "I just think it is so morally wrong to force someone to be vaccinated. I’m double vaccinated but I just don’t think it’s right to force anyone and say, 'You can’t come and play here because you're not vaccinated.' There are other solutions around it, [such as] to get tested every day. In the States, I know they've got rapid tests, and it's coming to Australia. It's 85% success rate, you wait 15 minutes, you get a negative test and then you’re allowed to play."