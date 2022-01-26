Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev Comes Back From Two Sets Down & Match Point To Reach S/F

US Open champions Daniil Medvedev produced a stunning comeback to defeat Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6 in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2022. It was a sensational match full of action as both the players went all out in an attempt to win the match. And at one point it seemed as if Auger-Aliassime had the result in his bag but Medvedev fought back incredibly to win.

Ninth seed Auger-Aliassime managed to win the first set via a tiebreaker. A series of double faults in the tiebreaker for the first set and an unforced error led to Medvedev losing that set. The second set started perfectly for Auger-Aliassime who took a 3-0 lead early on thanks to a break in Medvedev's serve. A series of excellent serves from Auger-Aliassime being 5-3 up helped a lot as the Russian just could not get a grip on the Canadian's serve and the 21-year-old won it thanks to another unforced error.

Medvedev vs Auger-Aliassime: Second seed makes amazing comeback

Now, this would not have been an Aus Open quarterfinal if there was not a fight to stay in the match and Daniil Medvedev did just that. He went all out in the third set tiebreaker to stay in the match and win the set. Auger-Aliassime was not done yet as he continues his thunderous serve which was causing all sorts of problems for Medvedev. In the fourth set, with Auger-Aliassime up 4-5 and Medvedev serving, the Canadian won a crucial match point but Medvedev did not hold back as he hit three back to back aces to hold on. He then went on to break Auger-Aliassime's serve and then win the fourth set.

The final set was there for the taking and both the tennis players had given their all up until that moment. But it seemed that there was not much Auger-Aliassime could do to stop Medvedev. While the Canadian fought valiantly to push the second seed, it was not enough as Medvedev took the fifth set and the match. Medvedev will now take on fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals and the winner of this match will face the winner of the other semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini.

'What would Novak do?' thinks Medvedev

Medvedev will be gunning for his second consecutive Grand Slam and second ever in his career. If he does manage to win the Australian Open then he will be the first-ever men's player to win a second Major just after having won his first. After the match, in the press conference, he said that he had no idea how he managed to hang on.

"I have no idea (how I hung in there). I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable. He was all over me and I do not know what to do. So I thought to myself – and some people won’t like this – what would Novak do?" that was followed by some boos and cheers. He then continued, "Or for that matter what would Rafa (Rafael Nadal) or Roger (Federer) do. I just fight to the last point and manage to raise my level for the next game. I played better (when the roof was closed). My hand was slippery (when the roof was open) so the roof closing helped my hand be less sweaty. It’s the semi-final of a grand slam so even if I am tired I am going to give it everything. Last year I managed to play pretty well. Let’s hope we can have a good match," said Medvedev.

Image: @AustralianOpen/Twitter