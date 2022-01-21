Australian Open: Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Crashes Out In 3rd Round

At the ongoing Australian Open 2022, defending champion Naomi Osaka has crashed out in the third round of the Grand Slam after losing to American tennis player Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). It was a tough match for both the players, but Anisimova did well to hold off Osaka. Anisimova played some wonderful shots as she overcame one of the toughest opponents in her career.

Anisimova hit 11 aces while Osaka managed only five. It was on second serves where the American had the edge as she won 77% of her points. But it is understandable why Osaka was not able to perform to her usual best given that the Japanese star has been away from tennis for so long. Coming into the Australian Open 2022, Osaka had not played competitive tennis in over five months.

Anisimova calls Osaka an 'absolute champion'

Speaking after the match, Anisimova said she was 'speechless' and that she loves playing in Australia. She then said that going into this match she knew she would have to be at her best. She then praised Naomi Osaka before saying that she is here to have fun and getting a win is a 'huge bonus'.

"I’m speechless, I absolutely love playing in Melbourne. Honestly, it’s so much fun. I mean, I can’t stop smiling even though I should be serious, I can’t help smiling, some of the stuff you guys say sometimes. Going into this match I knew I had to be playing sharp if I wanted to give myself a chance, Naomi is always going to be playing well. She’s an absolute champion. I knew I had to step up my game and be aggressive and I think that’s what I did in the second set. Honestly, I’m so grateful that I was able to play so well today and get this win, it means a lot," said Anisimova in the post-match interview

"Honestly, stepping on to the court, all I’m thinking about is having fun. Every single day here is just an amazing experience and opportunity for me, I’m so grateful to be playing on this court. I’m just having fun and getting on the win on this day is a huge bonus, I’m just looking forward to my next round," she added.

Anisimova will now take on the World No. 1 seed and home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round. Barty won her game against Italy's Camila Giorgi without losing a sweat as she won 6-2, 6-3. It will be a tough match for the No. 1 seed but she is the favourite to go through to the next round in Australia.

(Image: AP)