Australian Open Final, Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev: How Much Will The Winner Earn?

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is all set to lock horns against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final of the Australian Open on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST and will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Nadal has come into the final on the back of his win against Italy's Matteo Berrettini, while Medvedev entered his second Australian Open summit clash after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

How much will the Australian Open 2022 winners earn?

The Australian Open 2022 has a total prize pool of AU$75 million or $53.5 million in US dollars. The total prize pool for the Australian Open has increased by 4.9 percent this year. This year's champions of the women's and men's singles events will each take home a little more than USD $2 million or Rs. 15.54 crore. The total fund for the Australian Open 2022 has grown, however, the individual prize money for the men's and women's singles champions has reduced from last year. In 2021, the men's and women's winners each got USD $2.1 million.

Both the men's and women's singles runners-up will get USD $1,134,583 each (Rs. 8.5 crore). The semi-finalists will receive $644,731 (Rs. 4.8 crore) in prize money, while the quarter-finalists will receive $387,919 (Rs. 2.9 crore) in prize money. The winners of the men's and women's doubles events, meanwhile, will get USD $486,250 (Rs. 3.6 crore). The champions of the mixed doubles competition will get USD $110,916 (Rs. 83 lakh).

Nadal vs Medvedev

In terms of the head-to-head record, Nadal is currently on top of Medvedev, having won three out of the four matches played against him since 2019. The last time Nadal and Medvedev met was during the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals in Great Britain, where World No. 2 defeated the Spaniard 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

If Nadal wins the Australian Open 2022, he will surpass Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the player with the most Grand Slam wins. Nadal is currently tied with Federer and Djokovic at 20 Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Medvedev will look to defend this Australian Open title when he meets Nadal this afternoon.

