Australian Open Joins Bush Fire Relief Campaign With Massive Fundraising Effort

Australian Open has announced an "AO Rally for Relief" campaign to raise funds for the victims of the Australian bush fire. In an announcement on Friday, the organizers stated that there will be a charity match on January 15 and the proceeds from a live music concert will be donated to the Red Cross, among others.

READ: Australia PM Attends Funeral Of Volunteer Firefighter

Tennis unites

Tennis rallies together with 'Aces For Bushfire Relief'



➡ #RallyForRelief - Wednesday, 15 January - Rod Laver Arena.



➡ AO Music For Relief - Sunday 19 January - AO Live Stage.



Support and raise much needed funds to help those most in need ➡ https://t.co/A2e1E37Z4W — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 3, 2020

The announcement comes on the first day of the new tennis season which sees the ATP Cup begin across three cities - Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth.

The initiatives include -

Tennis Australia granting $1 million to assists communities repair and rebuild tennis facilities damaged or lost in the bushfires,

proceeds from a live stage concert with Jessica Mauboy on Sunday 19 January will be donated as well. The event is set to see more artists join.

More than 1,000 tennis clubs across the country will be encouraged to support the relief efforts as part of the launch of Tennis Australia’s newest adult social play participation program, Open Court Sessions.

an international campaign called viral Aces for Bushfire Relief to encourage people to score and ace and thus donate to the wildfire relief.

The announcement comes hours after the ATP Cup stated that "each ace served across the 10-day tournament at all three venues will deliver $100 to the Australian Red Cross bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts."

Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said, "It is heartbreaking to see the devastation the bushfires are wreaking across the country and to see so many people and communities suffering. The Aces for Bushfire Relief initiative gives the tennis community the opportunity to galvanise our sport to support and raise much-needed funds to help those who are most in need."

READ: Moldova Anthem Gaffe Kicks Off ATP Cup In Australia

The country has witnessed wild bushfires for months now, and the government has stated that it could go on for some more time. Hundreds of homes across the country have had to be evacuated and the death toll has risen to 17. The Associated Press reports that across the country, more than 12.35 million acres of land have burned and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed over the past few months.

READ: Australia Wildfires Release Enormous Smoke Plumes

READ: Australia Orders Force Evacuation Of Residents, Tourists Ahead Of Horrible Fire Conditions