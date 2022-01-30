Australian Open: Nadal Makes Incredible Comeback Vs Medvedev To Win Record 21st Grand Slam

In an enthralling end to the finale of the 2022 Australian Open, Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal scripted history by winning the record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. It was a gruelling finale as Nadal took on US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the final, but the 35-year-old managed to pull off an incredible comeback from two sets down to win 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Nadal was previously tied with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on 20 Grand Slam wins but he now becomes the men's player with the most Major titles ever and now has two Australian Open titles in his huge trophy locker.

Medvedev gave Nadal all sorts of problems early on in the first set as he pushed Nadal to deuce in both of the Spaniard's opening two service games while quickly finishing off his own service games. By the fourth game of the match itself, Nadal was dripping sweat all over as he was trying to keep up with Medvedev. The Russian then broke Nadal's serve to go up 4-2 in the first set and take the lead. He then broke his serve again in the set to go up 5-2 and won the set 6-2 by holding his serve.

A rejuvenated Nadal appeared in the second set and he pushed Medvedev to break his serve in the fourth game and then held his serve to lead 4-1. But Medvedev was not giving the set away that easy as he rallied back to get the break back. However, Nadal then went on to win the next game and again break Medvedev's serve. Then in an incredible fashion, the second seed broke Nadal's serve after pushing the Spaniard into deuce four times in a game that lasted over 11 minutes. In the next two games, the players held their services to force the set into a tiebreaker. The tiebreaker went all the way down to the line but Medvedev persevered and won the set 77-65​​​​​​.

Nadal vs Medvedev: Spaniard makes an incredible comeback in final three sets

Going into the third set, both the players began from where they left off as Nadal forced Medvedev into deuce six times before the Russian finally won the first game. After that, they both held their service games until Medvidedv decided to be more aggressive. With the score for the third set at 3-2 in favour of the Russian, he got three vital break points but Nadal did not let it go that easy as he rallied back to send the game to deuce where the Spaniard held on to his serve. With the scores at 4-4, Nadal got two break points and won the second one to gain a huge advantage by serving for the set in the third. Serving for the set, he had three set points in hand but needed only one. Nadal was back in the match with a 6-4 win in the third set.

In the fourth set, Medvedev seemed to have lost his momentum as Nadal broke the Russian's serve in the third game itself and lead 2-1. But again Medvedev rallied back to win the next game and get back a break. Incredibly, Nadal again broke Medvedev's serve to equal the score. He then did superbly well to carry forth the momentum he gained and took a 5-4 lead serving for the set. He then went on to win the set 6-4 and make an incredible comeback into the game with two sets apiece.

Nadal vs Medvedev: Final set and Aus Open wrapped up

The fifth and final was the cherry on top for tennis fans as it did not let anyone down in terms of entertainment and thrills. Both the players traded games on their services to make the score 2-2. But the next Medvedev service game, Nadal did superbly well to force the game to deuce and win it. He then held his serve and took a very vital 4-2 lead after being pushed to deuce six times. Nadal then went up 5-3 with the Russian to serve in an attempt to stay in the match. Medvedev did well to hold on and Nadal came out to serve for the title. But Daniil Medvedev incredibly pushed the 35-year-old and got back the crucial break to level the scores 5-5. However, Medvedev presented Nadal with another opportunity to grab a crucial break and he grabbed at it. Serving for the championship, this time Nadal did not disappoint and ended up winning the set 7-5 and the incredible 2022 Australian Open final as well.

Rafael Nadal had done superbly well to overcome injuries and illnesses like a COVID infection over the past year and a half but he persevered and that has now led him to his 21st Grand Slam title. He has previously lost four of the five finals he played in but this time he made sure he won it. This is his second Australian Open final trophy and one he will cherish a lot.

