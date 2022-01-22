Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios Makes Locker Room ‘fight’ Claim After Win In Men's Doubles

Nick Kyrgios's Australian Open journey in the men's singles came to an early end after being knocked out in the second round by Daniil Medvedev. However, Kyrgios is still alive in the doubles category with Thanasi Kokkinakis advancing into Round 3 of the Australian Open men's doubles event after beating the Croatian pair and top seed Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in two sets. However post the victory, Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter and make a huge claim about the coach and trainer of the Croatian duo allegedly threatening to fight him in the player's gym.

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios makes locker room ‘fight’ claim

Taking to Twitter Nick Kyrgios tweeted, "Just letting you know after yesterday’s chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players' gym. Tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball". Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who are both out of the singles draw, will face 16th seeds Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar or German pairing Dominik Koepfer and Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round.

Just letting you know after yesterday’s chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym 🥱🥶 tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball 😂😂 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 21, 2022

Former Aussie tennis star Sam Groth while speaking to Wide World of Sports claimed it was Pavić’s fitness coach who instigated things in the locker room over an issue of Kyrgios hitting a ball at one of the Croatian duo. He said, "Thanasi actually messaged me as it was happening and said Nick got accosted in the locker room by Pavić’s fitness trainer. Obviously weren’t very happy, the No. 1 team in the world, No. 1 seeds going down against Thanasi and Nick".

Things got HEATED in the locker room after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis' doubles win 😳 Grothy got the inside word 🌶️#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now pic.twitter.com/iD26iHnUW1 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 21, 2022

He added,"Didn’t accept what the crowd was doing, what was happening with Nick. I think it’s just a little bit soft to take it off the court, into the locker room and not even from the players, from someone from the team.”

Image: Australian Open/ Instagram