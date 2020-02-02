Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Vs Dominic Thiem Final Live Streaming Details And Preview

World No.2 and defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on World No.5 Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Djokovic will be aiming to clinch his 8th Australian Open title, while Dominic Thiem will be looking to win his maiden Grand Slam title. The Serbian leads 6-4 in their head-to-head record.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem preview

Dominic Thiem has been the surprise package of the tournament and the 5th seed will be an underdog against heavy favourite Novak Djokovic, who is aiming to lift his 8th Australian Open crown. After beating Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final, Thiem came back from one set down to register a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 win over Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals and now the Austrian will be looking to go on better and lift his maiden Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic has only lost one set in the tournament so far. In the quarter-final match against Milas Raonic, Novak Djokovic showed his class to win the match in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1). In the semi-final match against his fiercest rival Roger Federer, Djokovic once again showed his fighting determination to win the contest 7-6(1),6-4, 6-3.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem head to head

Dominic Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic 6-7-6-3-7-6 ( 2019 ATP World Tour Finals semi-final)

Dominic Theim defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 (2019 Roland Garros semi-final)

Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid semi-final)

Dominic Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-3 (2018 ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo R16)

Dominic Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 (2017 Roland Garros Quarterfinals)

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live streaming

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Time: 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020

Broadcast: Sony Ten1, Sony Ten2, Sony Six

App Streaming: Sony LIV (paid subscription), Jio TV and Airtel TV.