Australian Open: PM Scott Morrison Denies Rumours On Novak Djokovic's 'medical Exemption'

Novak Djokovic is in news yet again with his name being added to the list of players who will take part in the upcoming Australian Open in January next year. According to COVID-19 rules laid down by the Victorian government, players taking part in the Australian Open should be fully vaccinated. While Novak Djokovic's vaccine status is still unknown, a couple of days back Djokovic’s father Srdjan told Serbian channel Prva TV has said that World No 1 has his heart set on playing the tournament but the stance was tantamount to "blackmail".

In the latest development, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come out and said that Novak Djokovic will not receive any special treatment to allow him to play in the 2022 Australian Open. Recently Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will not be able to participate in the Australian Open if he fails to show proof of his vaccination.

Australian Open: Scott Morrison speaks on Novak Djokovic's participation

As per the report by Sky Sports, Scott Morrison in his statement has said Djokovic will have to follow the same rules which has been put in for others visiting the country. He said, “Those decisions are being made by medical officials and other officials, not by politicians”.

On Wednesday Victoria’s Deputy Premier James Merlino had announced that defending the Australian Open champion will not be granted any exemption and backing the statement Scott Morrison said, “He will follow the same rules as anyone else would. There are no special rules for tennis players or anyone else. They apply by the same rules and that they are the rules in place for the Victorian government and the Australian Open itself and they have their rules.”

Novak Djokovic named in Australian Open entry list

On Wednesday, Australian Open organisers raised speculation about Novak Djokovic's presence at Australian Oen by including his name in the list of players for the tournament. The release from Australian Open organisers read, Defending champion Djokovic will play for an incredible 10th Australian Open trophy — and a men’s record 21st major singles title and will be the favourite in a draw which showcases 49 of the world’s top 50 including world No.2 Daniil Medvedev, who beat top-ranked Djokovic in this year’s US Open final.