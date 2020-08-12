Australian Open 2021 Promises No Cut In Prize Money, Same Dates And Crowds For Event

Despite being months away, the organizers of Australian Open 2021 have been expressing their confidence about successfully holding the event in Melbourne in January. Australian Open director Craig Tiley, while speaking to the media, talked about the plans they have for the Grand Slam, while also announcing that the tournament will not see a cut in prize money. Notably, the US Open 2020 will see its prize money reduced by 22% for champions this year.

Also Read: How To Buy Tickets For Roland-Garros? French Open 2020 Tickets On Sale

Australian Open 2021 plans revealed by organizers

Tournament director Craig Tiley admitted that while the Australian Open 2021 could be moved to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is confident of holding the Grand Slam in its usual January slot with full prize money and fans. Tiley disclosed that ticket sales for the event will begin from October. Additionally, five ‘bio-secure bubbles’ will be opened across Australia six weeks before the Australian Open 2021 is scheduled to begin, to allow players arriving in Australia to avoid strict quarantine regulations. In a video call, Tiley explained that the first of such bubbles will start functioning from December, with a ‘global expert’ being employed to set up the bubbles and testing facilities across Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

✨ #AusOpen 2020 stars shining again in @WTA action 💫



Who are you most excited to see playing this week? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qaaBPiDzwR — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) August 12, 2020

Also Read: Stan Wawrinka Joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal In Withdrawing From US Open 2020?

The director also expressed his confidence about seeing fans attending the Australian Open 2021 in full force. Tiley said that the organizers were confident of welcoming around 400,000 fans to Melbourne Park for the Grand Slam. Explaining further, Tiley mentioned that the organizers have already established a strategy and operational plan for all the fans expected to attend the tournament

Australian Open 2021 to see no prize money cuts

Speaking about the economics behind the Grand Slam, the director claimed that unlike the US Open 2020, the Australian event will not be cutting down on prize monies. Despite expecting a reduction in turnover and revenue by a double-digit percentage, the organisers have announced that they will not be reducing the $50 million prize purse. Adding that in the event of the tournament being cancelled, Tennis Australia has cash reserves of $57 million to fall back on.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Could Skip 2 Grand Slams, Unlikely To Leave Australia In 2020 Amid COVID-19

New prize breakup for US Open 2020 announced

The US Open schedule sees the tournament begin from August 31 in New York. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced the new prize money breakup for US 2020. The prize money pool for US Open 2020 is down to $53.4 million from the $57 million pot last year. The first-round prize money for US Open 2020 has seen a jump of 5% from $58,000 to $61,000. However, the US Open 2020 singles winners will receive $3 million, down from $3.85 million in 2019.

World No.1 Ash Barty was on hand in Cairns this week to help announce the Australian Tennis Foundation’s (ATF) commitment of $115,000 to fund Indigenous Tennis Programs in Queensland over the next three years.



Read more about the funding: https://t.co/ElxivRK7I7 pic.twitter.com/OI5qZHYC3a — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) August 6, 2020

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Doubts Australian Open 2021 Will Be Held As Melbourne Sees Coronavirus Spike

The confidence shown by the organizers of the Australian Open will bode well for both players and fans alike. Several players like World No.1 Ashleigh Barty had shared her excitement about attending the Australian Open 2021. However, Nick Kyrgios had earlier expressed his doubts about the 2021 edition of the Grand Slam. Nick Kygrios said that looking at Melbourne’s coronavirus case count, it looks doubtful whether the event will be held or not.

Image Courtesy: AP