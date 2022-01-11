Australian Open: Videos Emerge Of Novak Djokovic Practising On Court With Coach; Watch

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic held a practice session at Melbourne Park on Tuesday after getting out of Australian immigration detention after winning the court battle to remain in the country. Novak won his legal battle after spending four nights at the Melbourne immigration detention hotel, and his visa was reinstated. He still faces the prospect of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. However, he held his second practice session for the Australian Open 2022 on Tuesday with his coach.

Meanwhile, Adrian Arciuli from SBS News took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon and tweeted a video of Djokovic practising at Melbourne Park. He is the top-seeded player of the Australian Open, which begins at the same venue on January 17. Djokovic awaits the Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision on the cancellation of his visa, however, the Australian Open defending champion is leaving no stones unturned as he eyes his record 21st Grand Slam title in the year opening coveted major tournament.

Watch Novak Djokovic practising in Melbourne on Tuesday

Back on a court he's familiar with. Men's World Number 1 @DjokerNole practiced this afternoon ahead of the @AustralianOpen as he awaits a decision on his visa from Immigration Minister @AlexHawkeMP. Full details shortly on @SBSNews. Vision courtesy of @TennisAustralia. pic.twitter.com/NojzXOjnJu — Adrian Arciuli (@Adrian_Arciuli) January 11, 2022

Novak Djokovic is seeded first for the Australian Open 2022

Despite the uncertainty over his visa, the Australian Open organizers have listed Djokovic as the top seed for the Grand Slam tournament. He eyes his 21st major title as currently, he is on a level with French great Rodger Federer and Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal. While Federer will not play at the Australian Open due to the ongoing recovery from his knee injury, Rafael Nadal is back into action after recovering from his injury and a bout with the COVID-19 virus last week.

While Djokovic is the top-seeded, his US Open final rival Daniil Medvedev is the second seed, Alexander Zevrev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev are seeded third, fourth, and fifth respectively. Nadal is seeded sixth and is followed by Matteo Berrettini. At the same time, Felix Auger-Aliassime is at No. 9 and Denis Shapovalov at 14th, after the pair clinched the ATP Cup for Canada last Sunday. Meanwhile, As Bart is the No. 1 sees in the women’s singles draw, while defending champion Naomi Osaka is seeded 13th.

