Last Updated:

Australian Tennis Great Ash Barty Notches Up First Golf Title A Week After Retirement

As far as Barty's professional tennis career is concerned, the former World No. 1 won her first Grand Slam singles title in 2019 by lifting the French Open.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Ash Barty, Tennis, Golf, Ash Barty golf, Ash Barty retirement, ash barty wins golf tournament, ash barty golf win, ash barty cricket

Image: @HerwayMagazine/Twitter


Ashleigh Barty of Australia has already found her new mojo just weeks after abruptly retiring from professional tennis. The 2022 Australian Open champion was recently spotted at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club near Brisbane, Queensland, for a local golf competition. Barty surprised everyone by winning the ladies' golf championship at the club and taking home a meagre $30 prize. This is Barty's first victory in a golf tournament at any level.

Barty stunned the tennis community late last month after she announced her sudden retirement from the sport. While announcing her retirement, Barty had said that it was time for her to "chase other dreams" in life. Reacting to Barty's retirement, Romanian tennis legend Simona Halep had speculated about the 25-year-old's next career move, saying "Grand Slam champion in golf?" With Barty winning the ladies' tournament at Brookwater Golf & Country Club, Halep's forecast may be coming true.

READ | Ashleigh Barty has no regrets about retiring at 25: 'Would not change a thing'

Netizens react to Barty's golf win

Netizens have gone berzerk since Barty won her first golf title this weekend. Several people turned to social media to praise Barty for her amazing feat. Some even urged the 25-year-old to take golf professionally, while others highlighted how she has achieved laurels in three different sports. Barty played cricket for some time during her hiatus from tennis in 2014. She played in Australia's domestic T20 competition, the Big Bash League.  

READ | Ash Barty reveals post-retirement plans: 'Want to contribute in other ways beyond tennis'

Barty's career

As far as Barty's professional tennis career is concerned, the former World No. 1 won her first Grand Slam singles title in 2019 by lifting the prestigious French Open cup. She then won Wimbledon in 2021 before becoming the first Australian player in more than 40 years to win the Australian Open singles title earlier this year. Barty is one of the few women's players in the world to win grand slam titles on three different courts. Barty also has a doubles grand slam title to her name, which she won at the 2018 US Open. Barty was still the World's No. 1 ranked player in WTA rankings when she announced her retirement from tennis on March 23. 

READ | How Vladimir Putin annihilated Australian tennis great Ash Barty's retirement plan?

(Image: @HerwayMagazine/Twitter)

READ | Iga Swiatek beats Osaka to win Sunshine Double, will replace retired Barty as world No. 1
Tags: Ash Barty, Tennis, Golf
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND