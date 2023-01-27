Azarenka Explains Why She Was Asked To Remove PSG Shirt; 'Might As Well Be Representing'

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka was spotted wearing the Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) shirts at the Australian Open 2023 as a gesture towards her son Leo. Her six-year-old son Leo is a big fan of the reigning Ligue 1 champions. Azarenka became a major talking point for the tennis world recently after she was ordered to remove the PSG shirt ahead of the semifinal match against Elena Rybanika.

The 33-year-old was reportedly seen exchanging a few words with the chair umpire at the Rod Laver Arena, before taking off the PSG jersey and warming up in her regular kit. Speaking to reporters after the match, the No. 24 seed suggested that the organizers had some sponsorship issues. She further explained that she thinks the logos were big and she knows that she is not allowed to play wearing that shirt.

Elena Rybanika clinches two-set victory over Victoria Azarenka

Azarenka suffered a 7-6 (4), 6-3 defeat to Rybanika in the Australian Open semifinal, failing to advance into the final. Further explaining her decision to wear the PSG shirt, she added that she can enter the court wearing whatever she wants for her own reason. As reported by Eurosport, Azarenka revealed the reason behind her decision to sport the PSG jersey. Here's a look at what the 33-year-old said.

“My son's dream is to play football in PSG”

“My son's dream is to play football in PSG, so I might as well be representing,” Azarenka said. This was Azarenka’s first semifinal appearance at the season-opening Grand Slam in 10 years, which she was eyeing to win, in a bid to earn her third Grand Slam title at the tournament. She has previously won the tournament in 2012 and 2013.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open 2023 women’s singles final

Coming back to the Australian Open semifinals, Rybakina will now lock horns against Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles semifinal. Sabalenka qualified for the summit clash at the marquee tournament with a 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory against Magda Linette in the semifinal. The Rybakina vs Sabalenka, women’s singles final at the Australian Open 2023 is scheduled to be played on January 28.