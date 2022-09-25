Roger Federer brought down the curtains on his legendary tennis career after playing the final match during the Laver Cup. After announcing his retirement last week, the 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with his long-time rival Rafael Nadal to play the final match of his decorated career on Friday, September 23.

However, it wasn't a fairytale ending for Federer as he and Nadal suffered defeat at the hands of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock from Team World. While fans took to social media and congratulated Federer for a successful career, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam was trolled by fans for wishing tennis legend Roger Federer a happy retirement. Know why.

'Ignorance not too bliss' for ex-Pakistan captain

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam was among many cricketers who wished Roger Federer on his retirement. He wrote, "Greatness personified. One of a kind. Iconic. Happy retirement, you absolute legend @rogerfederer". However, the Pakistan skipper was trolled by fans with one fan posting an old video where he is seen struggling to remember the Swiss maestro's name.

Greatness personified. One of a kind. Iconic.



Happy retirement, you absolute legend @rogerfederer! 👑 pic.twitter.com/sjzTxlFLcA — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 24, 2022

In the promotional clip, Babar had to tell Federer's name by just looking at his photo in tennis gear. The 27-year-old tried to recognise the tennis great for a few seconds but couldn't recall the exact name until the show's host intervened.

Roger Federer bids farewell to tennis with an emotional interview

The 41-year-old Federer will go down as one of the greatest ever to have played the sport of tennis, having broken almost every record. While speaking in his final post-match interview, Roger Federer revealed his feeling on how it felt to team up and play alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss ace said, "It has been a wonderful day. I told the guys, ‘I’m happy. I’m not sad.’ So, it feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time and everything was the last time. I am so happy I made it through and the match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful. And of course, playing with Rafael Nadal on the same team and having the guys, everybody here, all the legends - Rocket (Rod Laver), Edberg Stefan, thank you!"

During the on-court interview with Jim Courier, Federer reflected on his incredible career saying, "It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really. And then I ended up here. It’s been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again. (breaks down as crowd cheers). It’s been great. It’s been so much fun. It’s been amazing. Thank you, everybody. I’ve had so many people cheer me on, and you guys here tonight mean the world."