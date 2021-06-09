Barbora Krejcikova Overcomes Coco Gauff Challenge To Reach French Open 2021 Semifinal

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff's dream run at the French Open 2021 came to an anti-climactic end as the 24th seed went down 6-7, 3-6 to Barbora Krejcikova in a quarter-final game on Wednesday, June 9. The 17-year-old capped off what has been a period of tremendous growth for her, by securing her first-ever spot in a Grand Slam singles quarter-final as she defeated Ons Jabeur in Round 4. However, her lack of experience came though as she took on the Czech player in the French Open women's singles QF at the prestigious Court Phillippe-Chatrier.

French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova secures maiden semi-final spot

Despite having had a fairly decent year - including appearances at the Adelaide International and Italian Open where she reached the semi-finals, the Dubai Tennis Championships and Charleston Open where she reached the quarter-finals and the Challenger Parma which she won - young Coco Gauff's nerves got the better of her as she fought for a chance to make it to her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final. Already her best run at a major ever, the American's quarter-final finish at the French Open will do wonders for her confidence as well as her ranking going into the grass-court season.

However, as Gauff goes on to prepare for Wimbledon, Barbora Krejcikova - an unlikely French Open semifinal contender - will prepare to take on Maria Sakkari in her semi-final game on Thursday, June 10. Unseeded coming into the Slam, Krejcikova went mostly unnoticed until now despite defeating big names like fifth seed Elina Svitolina and American Sloane Stephens in her last two matches. She has also only dropped one set - in her first game - at the French Open so far, making her one of the most consistent players on the tour along with Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek.

This, along with the result of the other semi-final, which will see Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Tamara Zidanšek go up against each other, means that the French Open women's singles draw will now definitely see two first-time Grand Slam finalists fight for the title on Saturday, June 12. The Barbora Krejcikova ranking of 33, will make the Czech women the third-highest ranked player in the semi-final matchup.

French Open 2021 predictions

According to our French Open 2021 predictions, Maria Sakkari, ranked 17th in the draw, should come on top in the Women's singles draw to win her first Grand Slam title. The Men's singles should once again, go to 13-time French Open champion and 20-time Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal.

Image Credits: Roland Garris Twitter