Barcelona Open 2021 Nadal Vs Norrie Live Stream, H2H And Match Preview

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal will go up against England’s Cameron Norrie in a quarter-final match at the Barcelona Open 2021. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time) on April 23 from Court Rafa Nadal, Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona. Here are the Nadal vs Norrie live streaming details, how to watch the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India and our match preview.

Barcelona Open 2021: Nadal vs Norrie match preview

Having failed to impress so far at the Barcelona Open 2021, Rafael Nadal will lock horns with UK's Cameron Norrie at the main court at the Real Club de Tenis — named Pista Rafa Nadal — in honour of the 'King of Clay'. The top seed at the tournament, Rafa will be hoping to divert attention away from his lacklustre form, which has become the talk of the season. Nadal has managed lumbering three-set wins over Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori at the Barcelona Open so far but will be looking for something more concrete as he gears up for the French Open in May.

Having been wiped out of the Monte Carlo Masters by youngster Andrey Rublev earlier this month and falling to go deep at the Australian Open, the 11-time champion will also be aiming to win his first title this year. Even with Nadal at his mediocre best, World No. 58 Cameron Norrie will have his work cut out for him this match. While Norrie has had very strong wins at the Barcelona Open so far — 6-1, 6-2 against Salvatore Caruso, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against Karen Khachanov and a 6-0, 3-5 walkover win over David Goffin, going head to head against Nadal will be a whole other ball game, setting up an interesting match for fans.

Barcelona Open live: Nadal vs Norrie live streaming details

As of now, there is no information on the Nadal vs Norrie live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the match, and the rest of the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India on TennisTV. Fans in India can also follow the Barcelona Open live scores on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Barcelona Open.

Nadal vs Norrie live in UK and Australia

Norrie's compatriots can watch Nadal vs Norrie live in UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. The Nadal vs Norrie live telecast in Australia will be available on beIN Sports. The Cameron Norrie vs Nadal match will be live at 3:00 PM UK time and at 12:00 AM (April 24) Australia time.

Nadal vs Norrie head to head

This will be just the second career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie. The sole match between the two men took place on the hardcourts at the Australian Open 2021. The Spaniard won the Round two encounter with a comfortable 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 scoreline.

