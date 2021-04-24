Barcelona Open 2021 Semi-final Nadal Vs Carreno Busta Live Stream, H2H And Prediction

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal will go up against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open 2021. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time) on April 24 from Court Rafa Nadal, Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona. Here are the Nadal vs Carreno Busta live streaming details, how to watch the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India and our match preview.

ðŸ”œAquí tenéis el orden de juego para mañana 24/04/2021ðŸŽ¾ Día de semifinales tanto de singles cómo de dobles! ðŸ”¥ ¿Que partido os apetece más ver? ðŸ§#bcnopenbs #atp #ATPTour @BancoSabadell pic.twitter.com/aGye76Nnpv — Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (@bcnopenbs) April 23, 2021

Barcelona Open 2021: Nadal vs Carreno Busta match preview

Having failed to impress so far at the Barcelona Open 2021, Rafael Nadal will lock horns with World No.13 Pablo Carreno Busta at the main court at the Real Club de Tenis - named Pista Rafa Nadal - in honour of the 'King of Clay'. The top seed at the tournament, Nadal managed lumbering three-set wins over Ilya Ivashka and Kei Nishikori but came back with a solid 6-1, 6-4 win over UK's Cameron Norrie on Friday. After being wiped out of the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month and falling to go deep at the Australian Open, the 11-time champion will also be aiming to win his first title this year.

With Nadal getting back into his dangerous clay court form, fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta will have his work cut out for him this match. While Carreno Busta has had very strong wins at the Barcelona Open so far - 6-4, 6-0 over Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 6-4 over Bernabe Zapata Miralles and a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 over Diego Schwartzman - his head to head against Nadal does not bode well for him, leading us to predict that Rafa will win this match. The winner of this match will meet either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday.

Barcelona Open live: Nadal vs Carreno Busta live streaming details

As of now, there is no information on the Nadal vs Carreno Busta live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the match, and the rest of the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India on TennisTV. Fans in India can also follow the Barcelona Open live scores on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Barcelona Open.

Nadal vs Carreno Busta live in UK, Australia and USA

Fans can watch Nadal vs Carreno Busta live in UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. The Nadal vs Carreno Busta live telecast in Australia will be available on beIN Sports. Meanwhile, the answer to 'Nadal vs Carreno Busta where to watch in USA' is that the Tennis Channel will be telecasting the entire Barcelona Open 2021 live for viewers in the US. The ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV will be streaming the Carreno Busta vs Nadal next match around the world. The Carreno Busta vs Nadal match will be live at 3:00 PM UK time, at 12:00 AM (April 25) Australia time and 10:00 AM EST.

Nadal vs Carreno Busta head to head

This will be the eighth career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta. The current head to head between the two players stands at 7-0, massively in favour of Rafa. The last match between the two men took place at the Paris Masters 2020, where Nadal won with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 scoreline. Of these seven matches, Nadal has won all four that have taken place on clay, giving him a huge advantage going into this semi-final match.

