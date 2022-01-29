Barty Joins Elite List Alongside Federer, Serena, Djokovic & Nadal With Aus Open 2022 Win

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty scripted history on Saturday by defeating Danielle Collins in the women’s singles final of the Australian Open 2022 at Melbourne Park and ending a 44-year drought for the Australian women to a Grand Slam title at their home soil.

Meanwhile, this was the third Grand Slam title victory for Barty and following the win, she joined tennis greats like Rodger Federer, Serena Williams, Noval Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal in an elite list of records. Following the four greats, Barty became the fifth tennis player who is currently active, to win the Grand Slam on hard, clay, and grass surfaces.

Active players with a Grand Slam on hard, clay, and grass:



Ashleigh Barty

Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Serena Williams



-end list- — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 29, 2022

Ash Barty forces her way into another milestone in the Open Era of Tennis

As per a tweet by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Barty also became the only woman to win the first three Grand Slam singles titles in Paris, London, and Melbourne in the Open Era. The last woman to do so was Evonne Goolagong Cowley, who won the French Open in 1971, the Wimbledon Championships in 1971, and the Australian Open in 1974. At the same time, the No. 1 ranked player in the WTA rankings, won her first Grand Slam title in France in 2019, her second title by winning in the Wimbledon Championships in 2021, before winning the title at her home soil on Saturday.

Introducing the only women in the Open Era to win their first three Grand Slam singles titles in Paris, London and Melbourne:



🇦🇺 Evonne Goolagong Cawley

🏆 1971 Roland-Garros

🏆 1971 Wimbledon

🏆 1974 #AusOpen



🇦🇺 @ashbarty

🏆 2019 Roland-Garros

🏆 2021 Wimbledon

🏆 #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/pXcUGFxWtf — wta (@WTA) January 29, 2022

(Image: AP)