Becker Says Unfair That 'Novak Is Always The Bad Guy, Roger And Rafa Are Always Good Guys'

Daniil Medvedev overcame all the odds to defeat World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the US Open 2021 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Russian led the Serbian legend by two sets and two breaks in the third set when he double-faulted on his first championship point at 5-2. Djokovic managed to get a break in that game and took it to 5-4. However, in the next game, Medvedev held his serve and defeated the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

After the match, Djokovic was very emotional as huge roars from the crowd were heard. He teared up at the end of the match and when he thanked the fans in his post-match speech for their unrelenting support. According to Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker, he has never seen the Serbian so emotional.

"I've never seen Novak cry on the tennis court. He must have really gone to his limit, or over the limit, emotionally. With all the expectations on himself, he must have been asked every day since Wimbledon whether he would win the Grand Slam or become the record holder with 21 majors. It came over him, so to speak."

Becker then added that Djokovic is essentially treated as a villain and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are always treated like heroes.

"I know Novak privately and professionally, and I can only say that he is a fine guy. A competitor who sometimes misbehaves on the court, but who doesn't? The public, including the media, really have to get used to the fact that there are not just two, but three (legends), who have great qualities as players and as individuals.

It is not acceptable that Novak is always the bad guy and Roger (Federer) and Rafa (Nadal) are always the good guys - that is unfair.

Medvedev will win more Grand Slams

Becker mentioned the moment when Djokovic stood up for Stefanos Tsitsipas after the semi-final against Alexander Zverev and said that the Serbian does it very often. He said that it is swept under the rug and no one wants to perceive that in any way. There's another side to him, and it's very sympathetic according to Becker.

"I hope that these two weeks in New York, the final, the following speech, and the reaction of the New York audience will ensure that he is finally seen in a different light. He publicly stood up for (Stefanos) Tsitsipas (in the toilet break row) after the semi-final against (Alexander) Zverev; he often stands up for other players."

Becker is also convinced that Medvedev will win more Grand Slam tournaments as according to him, the Russian is the most active among the young generation. He knows how to win matches and how to prepare for the big matches according to Becker. He also said that Medvedev is a step ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev because he does not get hectic or nervous.

