Becker Slams Alexander Zverev Post Loss At AUS Open: 'Dream Of Being No 1 Is Now Over'

World number 14 Denis Shapovalov stunned world number three Alexander Zverev on Sunday by defeating him in straight sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The 22-year old Canadian star caused perhaps the biggest upset on the men's side of the singles draw so far as he beat his German opponent 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3, on Margaret Court Arena to progress to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time in his career.

Post Zverev's disappointing performance, former world number one Boris Becker slammed the German, stating that he did not show much intent and that he lacked effort. He went on to state that if world number three does not improve on his attitude, his dream of being a future world number one is over.

Becker believes Alexander Zverev's dream of being No 1 is over

While speaking to Eurosport Germany, Boris Becker said, "Very disappointing. Sascha never found his game, he didn't develop dynamism or aggression. Right from the start, you had the feeling that Shapovalov was always a step ahead. The Canadian was livelier. I haven't seen Zverev that passive for a very long time."

Becker then went on to slam the German for his lack of effort on the court, stating that if he continues in this fashion, his dream of being a world number one is over. "You can lose and play badly, but you still have to make an effort and leave your soul on the pitch. We missed that today. Sascha's dream of being number one in the world after the Australian Open now is over. He has to think about what happened there. He was brimming with confidence before but something has happened from Australia these past few weeks," added the 54-year old.

Zverev, whose biggest strength is his serve, struggled severely as he only hit three aces in comparison to his eight double faults. While Denis Shapavalov did make more double faults (11) in the match, he outclassed the German by winning 77% of his first serve's and 66% of his second serve's in comparison to Zverev's 69% on first serve and just 46% on his second serve.

Image: AP