Belarus' Victoria Azarenka Abruptly Retires, Storms Off Court While Losing To Teen; Watch

Former World No. 1 player Victoria Azarenka stunned Tennis enthusiasts across the world with her shocking behaviour on Sunday after she walked off the court mid-match during her clash against Linda Fruhvirtova. The incident transpired during the Round of 32 match of the ongoing Miami Open, wherein the Belarusian was pitted against the 16-year-old Czech star. Fruhvirtova was leading by 6-2, 3-0 when Azarenka suddenly quit and exited the court.

Azarenka can be seen shaking her opponent's and the umpire's hands before going off the court in a video that has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the on-chair umpire can be heard urging Azarenka to wait, but the 32-year-old Belarusian player walked away without responding. The commentators were overheard criticising Azarenka for her "disrespectful" behaviour and ending the match prematurely.

Post conclusion of the match, Fruhvirtova told reporters that she didn't understand what happened at the end when Azarenka walked off but added that it was an honour for her to share the court with the veteran Belarusian player. Azarenka was probably suffering from injuries when she abruptly exited the court as she was seen taking the help of her physio throughout the match.

Azarenka's statement

After the match, Azarenka issued a statement saying she shouldn't have left the court the way she did, explaining that the past few weeks have been extremely stressful in her personal life. She apologised to the fans and wished Fruhvirtova well in the competition and throughout her career. Azarenka declared her sabbatical from Tennis and expressed optimism that she will be able to return shortly.

"I shouldn’t have gone on the court today. The last few weeks have been extremely stressful in my personal life. Last match took so much out of me, but I wanted to play in front of a great audience as they helped me pull through my first match. I wanted to go out there and try but it was a mistake. I hope to take a break and be able to come back," Azarenka said in her statement.

"I'm sorry to the fans for what happened as you were great to cheer for me. It was the only reason I decided to step on the court. I always look forward to the challenge and pressure of competition but today it was too much. I have to and will learn from this. I would like to congratulate my opponent and congratulate her best of luck in this tournament and beggining of her professional career," she added.

Due to Moscow's unprovoked war on Ukraine, numerous Belarusian and Russian Tennis players have been forbidden from partaking under their national flag in the competition and Azarenka is one of them. Azarenka broke into tears after losing in the Indian Wells tournament earlier last month. She even released a statement following her match, stating that what is happening in Ukraine breaks her heart.