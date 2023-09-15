Ben Shelton's Dad Fires A Jarring Remark At Novak Djokovic Over Viral Gesture At US Open

Ben Shelton's father hit out at Novak Djokovic as the player copied the 20-year-old's celebration after the conclusion of the US Open semifinal. Shelton was a no match for Djokovic, who went on to claim his 24th Grand Slam title. Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to lay his hands on the coveted title.

Shelton is regarded as the next big thing in USA tennis as the player has shown his credentials on the big stages a number of times. However, he failed to put up a challenge against the Serbian who has now won the most number of Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

Following his win over Shelton, Djokovic decided to celebrate by mimicking the Indian youngster as he gestured to hang his phone. The incident sparked a controversy, and now Shelton's father provided his reaction. In an interview with GQ Sports, he said:

He wants to be loved so much, Novak. He wanted to mock Ben at the end. It wasn’t something he was doing just to copy Ben. It was to mock him. And that’s too bad, for that to come from such a great champion. It’s how you take those experiences and learn from them. I think that he’s done that so well. Each loss only motivated him to work harder and to reflect and examine the parts of his game that he has to continue to improve.

Ben Shelton played down the celebration incident

Djokovic didn't seem to be too bothered as he admitted he just copied Shelton's celebration.

"I just love Ben's celebration. I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration."

Shelton was also reluctant to emphasise much about the incident.

"I don't like when I'm on social media and I see people telling me how I can celebrate or can't celebrate.

I think if you win the match; you deserve to do whatever you want. As a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that's all I have to say about that."

Djokovic is now decking up for the Davis Cup tournament as he will represent the Serbian National Tennis Team.