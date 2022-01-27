Berrettini Vs Nadal Live Streaming: How To Watch Australian Open Semis In India, UK & US?

Rafael Nadal, who is racing towards his 21st Grand Slam title, is set to take on Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2022 on January 28. The 35-year-old is just two wins away from creating history as he will surpass Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, who have won 20 Grand Slam victories each. Berrettini on the other hand has also shown impressive performance so far and has had some close victories in the tournament.

Where to watch the match in India, UK & US?

The semi-final between Nadal and Berrettini will begin at 9 am (IST) and you can catch the Australian Open 2022 live-action on Sony Six, Sony Liv, and JioTV. For viewers in the UK and the US, the match will begin at 3:30 am GMT / 4:30 am CET and can be watched live on ESPN and Eurosport, respectively.

Nadal and Berrettini's journey to semis

Both the players have stormed into the semis after defeating their opponents with a considerable margin. Nadal has faced five opponents so far and has registered crushing victory over each one of them. His opponents were Marcos Giron (6-1, 6-4, 6-2), Yannick Hanfmann (6-2, 6-3, 6-4), Karen Khachanov (6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1), Adrian Mannarino (7-6, 6-2, 6-2) and Denis Shapovalov (6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3).

Berrettini, on the other hand, has made his way to the semis through some close victories. He has also faced five opponents who were Brandon Nakashima (4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3), Stefan Kozlov (6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1), Carlos Alcaraz (6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6), Pablo Carreno-Busta (7-5, 7-6, 6-4) and Gael Monfils (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2).

Nadal suffers heatstroke in previous game

Following his quarterfinal victory over Denis Shapovalov, Nadal's coach Carlos Moya had revealed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion suffered heatstroke during the match. However, the Spaniard has stated that he does not care much about the records and would not mind if Federer and Djokovic surpass him in terms of Grand Slam victories. "Well, for me, the fact that we are equal at 20, it just that the only thing that says is that we share an amazing era of the history of our sport, and for me, it's a real honor to be part of it, without a doubt", Nadal had said as per a report by express.co.uk.

