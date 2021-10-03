Best Quotes From Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi Highlighting Their Profound Bond

World-class tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are currently featured in their docu-series Break Point. The documentary chronicled their career as a duo and set the records straight of their public split. Without offering a 'candy-floss' and 'Suger-coated' version of their journey, the athletes got raw and real with their individual perspectives about the events that led to the break-up of their friendship.

Going into detail about the docu-series, the ace tennis players spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know'. The duo candidly touched on a variety of topics ranging from their first meeting in 1989 and the special and 'pure' moment they shared unknowingly after winning the Wimbledon in 1999. The duo revealed multiple things that emphasised their equation and bond even after their public breakup. Here are a few quotes from the interview that highlight Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's bond on and off the court.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi quotes highlighting their bond

Leander Paes, 48, opened up about rekindling his bond with Mahesh Bhupathi, 47, after deciding to do their docu-series Break Point. He said,

''One thing I love about what we've done in the last 20 months is that I've got my younger brother back.''

He further revealed that the duo takes responsibility for the past saying,

''We take responsibility for what happened but we also take responsibility for putting India on the map.''

Paes offered an insight into the deep bond he shared with Bhupathi, that shaped his career as well as himself as a person. He stated,

''I don't feel that anyone owes anyone anything other than respect. In that as much as I gave to Mahesh, Mahesh gave to me as well. I wouldn't be the man I am today without this experience and without sharing 20 years with this young man.''

Opening up about the first time they met, Paes stated,

''From the minute I met Mahesh in Colombo in 1989 in February, I felt the magic that both of us could win Wimbledon. Both could be number one in the world.''

Leander Paes talked about having Bhupathi throughout his journey to success, and he said,

''There was no textbook to teach us how to achieve success. There was no textbook to teach us how to win Wimbledon. So all we had was each other.''

Mahesh Bhupathi reveals where the bond with Paes was created, saying,

''The bond, the camaraderie that we shared started with the first big tournament we played together in Jakarta. It was just him and me there.''

Bhupathi also opened up about their public breakup saying,

''None of us meant any malice. Both of us have our pros and cons as human beings but we were getting along just fine and winning that time too. We didn't really change as human beings, our ecosystem forced us to think differently.''

Paes revealed his regrets about not putting in the efforts to reconcile with Bhupathi, as he said,

''After the docu-series of Break Point, I feel like I should've picked up the phone and taken him for a celebration, I should've gone and popped some champagne with him.''

However, Leander Paes believed that the foundation of their bond was much stronger.

''Our brotherhood has stood the test of time. We have seen the best of times together, we've seen the worst of times together and we still stand here.''

Paes got candid about the reason that might have caused their breakup. He said,

''The rawness in the passion we had towards each other was what we had lost in communication.''

Paes shared a heartfelt message for his partner, saying,

''The moral of a lot of the Leander-Mahesh story is that communication is the essence of life. We have coaches and trainers, we are conquering the world, we have contracts all over but today let's just go get some ice cream together. Because I just enjoy being with you.''

Mahesh Bhupathi opened up about Rico who was also mentioned in the docu-series. He said,

''Rico had no incentive or need to break us up because his livelihood was related to my success and my success was being the number one team in the world with Leander.''

Bhupathi on his bond with Leander Paes:

''The bond that we created from the time we were 20-21-year-olds playing day in and day out and travelling alone. That bond will remain strong forever. Even when there are periods of time when we don't meet or don't talk.''

Hinting at their possible return to the court as a duo, Bhupathi stated,

''We're gonna have to arm-twist Wimbledon to see if they'd be open to inviting us back for the over 45 (Years). And if they do then, first things first, we gotta get in the practice court and out in some time so that we don't look like fools when we play.''

Paes also offered to take Bhupathi to a dinner upon his return to Mumbai. He mentioned,

''When we get back to Bombay, the offer for dinner is open. We'll get together and have butter chicken and roti and we'll chat about the next season.''

Leander Paes revealed that the duo has agreed to get back on the court if given the opportunity. He stated,

''We both have agreed that if Wimbledon gives us the opportunity to play in the Legends, then we would go and play.''

