Bianca Andreescu Makes 'difficult Decision' To Pull Out Of 2021 Tokyo Olympics; Read Why

Bianca Andreescu, a tennis player from Canada, made a "very difficult decision" of opting out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to start on July 23.

The former US Open champion said that due to the challenges put forward by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic she has decided to not take part in the Tokyo Olympics. The world number five Andreescu did however vow to feature at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Andreescu in an Instagram post said "To all my amazing fans, I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month. I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it related to the (COVID-19) pandemic, I know deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself. I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!"

Andreescu, not the only tennis player to withdraw from Tokyo 2020

Andreescu joins Stanislas Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal, Serena Wiliams, Simona Halep, and Dominic Thiem in withdrawing from the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Andreescu is the second high-profile Canadian tennis player to opt out of Tokyo, following top-ranked Canadian men's player Denis Shapovalov, who made the same decision last month.

Andreescu returned to action this year after suffering an injury at the end of her breakout 2019 season that saw her win the U.S. Open.

Andreescu's legacy at just 21-years-old

Andreescu was the champion at the US Open and the Canadian Open in 2019, having defeated Serena Williams to win both titles. She is the first Canadian tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title and the first to win the Canadian Open in 50 years. She is also the first player to win a Grand Slam singles title as a teenager since Maria Sharapova in 2004. She also became the first tennis player born after the turn of the 21st Century in 2000 to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Bianca tested positive for COVID-19 on 25 April 2021 and was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open. At the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, she lost in the first round to France's Alize Cornet.

(Image Credits: @Bandreescu_ - Twitter)