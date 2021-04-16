Billie Jean King Cup 2021 Ankita Raina Vs Jelena Ostapenko Live Telecast, H2h And Preview

India's Ankita Raina is all set to take on Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in a Round 1 match of the Billie Jean King Cup 2021 on Friday, April 16. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) from the National Tennis Centre Lielupe, Jurmala, Latvia. Here are the Raina vs Ostapenko live streaming details, how to watch the Billie Jean King Cup 2021 live in India and our match preview.

Ankita Raina to kick off India's Billie Jean King Cup 2021 campaign

With the draws for the inaugural edition of the Billie Jean King Cup done and dusted, it has been decided that Team India will go up against the might Latvian side for their first encounter. As per the format of the tournament, Indian top seed Ankita Raina will open up the proceedings for the country, taking on the 2017 French Open Champion and current World No.52 Jelena Ostapenko. It will be a tough challenge for the 28-year-old Raina, who is yet to make her mark in the singles category on the WTA tour.

Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko - the Latvian second seed - has also had an average season, with Round 3 finishes in Miami and Melbourne being her best performances so far. The Raina-Ostapenko match will be followed by a match between Indian second seed Karman Kaur Thandi and the top-ranked player on the other side, Anastasija Sevastova. Day 2 of the tournament will see players exchange partners and match up with their equals from the other side (Raina v Sevastova & Thandi v Ostapenko).

The last match of the day will be a doubles encounter between the experienced Indian team of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina vs Diana Marcinkevica and Daniela Vismane of Latvia. All matches will take place on hard courts. The winner of this tie will go ahead to the 2021 Qualifying Round.

Ankita Raina vs Jelena Ostapenko live streaming details for India

The Ankita Raina vs Jelena Ostapenko live telecast in India will be available on the Eurosport India HD and SD channel from 8:30 PM onwards. Fans can access the Ankita Raina vs Ostapenko live streaming on Eurosport via the Airtel Xstream app and on Jio TV. The live scores for the match will be available on the website and social media pages of the Billie Jean King Cup.

Ankita Raina vs Ostapenko head to head

This will be the first career meeting between Ankita Raina and Jelena Ostapenko. This puts the Raina vs Ostapenko head to head at 0-0 coming into this match. With Ostapenko outranking Raina by a massive margin and her vast experience at the higher levels of the game, we expect this match to go the Latvian's way in three sets.

