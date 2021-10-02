The duo of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are best known for their impeccable partnership on the court, as they bought home multiple accolades in Tennis during their prime. Thanks to their perfect coordination with the racquet, the duo smashed off balls across the court, scripting new histories and winning multiple glories for India. Their camaraderie on the tennis court was, however, a result of their coordination that was off it, which was often built and broken, the story of which was unbeknownst to many until Zee 5's 'Break Point'- a love, hate story of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati'. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati on Friday revealed what exactly pushed them into committing for 'Break Point'.

'Had been getting offers from Bollywood for 20 years'

Leander Paes, in the exclusive interview, revealed that both Mahesh Bhupathi and him had been receiving offers to do a feature film for the last 20 years, and that they had been saying no to them because the duo doubted if a 90-minute or a 120-minute feature film would be able to cover their glorious career span. The right-handed player said, "There are so many nuances, so many different human stories that are attached to the Leander-Mahesh story, hence, I always believe that a docu-series was the way to do it."

Leander went on to describe how 'Break Point' directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari believed in Mahesh and himself, and gave them the freedom to tell the story raw. "They believed in Mahesh and me when we told them that we did not want to tell a candy-flossed, sugar-coated story, we want to tell the truth, and they gave us the opportunity to tell it raw and real."

Backing Leander's point, Mahesh said that Nitesh and Ashwiny gave them an immense amount of comfort when they spoke to them. "I think that's the beauty of it and why it has come out so well," Mahesh said, underlining that after watching 'Break Point' twice, he kind of understood Leander's perspective. " I kind of buy his perspective now because he was kind of fed a certain amount of information, and I am sure it's vice versa and I definitely think we are happy for it now," he added.