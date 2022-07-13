Boris Becker Turns Classroom Assistant In Jail, Sparks Fury Among Inmates For 'privilege'

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker is currently serving time at the HMP Huntercombe, after being sentenced to two and a half years in prison, last April, for illicitly transferring large sums of money and hiding assets while declaring bankruptcy. The 54-year-old now finds himself in the headlines for sparking outrage among his inmates, over a ‘cushy’ prison job. As per a report by The Sun, Becker has been made a 'classroom assistant' and is teaching sports science to his fellow inmates.

The report also claims that Becker’s rapid elevation to the job has prompted the families of other prisoners to write letters to the governor, protesting against the same. As per The Sun, one of the prisoners shed light on the matter and revealed how they feel Becker is being handed on what is seen as a 'privilege' by many. The prisoner pointed out that Becker was given the job within weeks of being sentenced, while under normal circumstances, people serve for years before getting the job of a classroom assistant.

What has been said so far?

“You would normally serve years before getting a job as a classroom assistant as it is seen as a privilege. But Becker has been given the job within weeks of being sentenced. There is a lot of resentment about it and the families of some prisoners have written letters of complaint,” the inmate said.

At the same time, another inmate added that it still not the life of luxury that Becker is used to. “It’s not exactly the life of luxury he’s used to — but he’s got it better than most inmates,” he explained. Becker is reportedly serving his sentence at the category C prison, located near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

More about Boris Becker's sentence

Under the role of the classroom assistant, he teaches PE theory and the benefits of exercise and diet. It is pertinent to mention that the jail has a high proportion of foreign inmates. Becker, who is a six-time Grand Slam champion, was also allowed to watch the Wimbledon Championships 2022 from behind the bars.

As per The Associated Press, the 54-year-old German transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds after declaring bankruptcy in June 2017. He transferred the money from his business account to other accounts, notably of his ex-wife Barbara anf Sharley “Lilly” Becker. He was also convicted of not declaring a property in Germany, and also gor hiding a USD 871,000 back loan and shares in a tech firm.

(Image: AP)