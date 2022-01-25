Last Updated:

'Bowing Out One Final Time': Sania Mirza's Last Aus Open Appearance Makes Fans Nostalgic

Sania Mirza's final Australian Open campaign ended in disappointment on Tuesday, when she lost in the quarter-finals of the mixed-doubles event.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Image: PTI 


Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza's final Australian Open campaign ended in disappointment on Tuesday, when she lost in the quarter-finals of the mixed-doubles event. Sania along with her partner Rajeev Ram of the United States lost the match 4-6, 6-7 to local players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler. Sania was hoping to win her second Australian Open mixed doubles title after her early exit from the women's doubles event last week. 

As Sania bid adieu to the Australian Open, fans turned to social media to thank the former World No. 1 for her contributions to Indian tennis.

 

Last week, Sania stunned the world as she announced that the ongoing season is going to be her last year playing tennis at the highest level. After Sania and her partner, Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine lost the first round to Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan in the doubles event, the Indian ace revealed that she will bring down curtains on her illustrious career following the end of the ongoing season. Sania stated that since she has grown old, her body is taking longer to recover, and she is unsure if she will be able to finish the season. 

"I’ve decided this will be my last year playing tennis at the top. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to. My body is wearing down and the recovery is taking much longer than before since I have grown old. I also have a 3-year-old son whom I can't put at risk every time I tour. My knee was hurting even today but I am not saying that's the reason for our defeat," Mirza told reporters after losing the first round of the women's doubles event in Melbourne. 

Sania Mirza's career

Sania, who began her professional career in 2003, has won a record six Grand Slam doubles titles for India. She won her first Grand Slam doubles crown at the 2009 Australian Open, with partner Mahesh Bhupathi. Sania won her second Grand Slam title in 2012, with Bhpathi again, after defeating Klaudia Jans-Ignacik and Santiago Gonzalez at the French Open. Her third Grand Slam title came in the same year as she emerged victorious at the US Open, with Brazil's Bruno Soares. 

In 2015, Sania along with Switzerland's Martina Hingis won her maiden Wimbledon title. She carried her brilliant form to that year's US Open, where Sania won her fifth Grand Slam title. In 2016, Sania won her second Australian Open crown with Hingis. The 35-year-old holds multiple records to her name including the first-ever Indian female tennis player to break into the top 30 of the singles rankings. 

Image: PTI 

First Published:
