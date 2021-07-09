Brisbane Heat Has A Unique Wish For Ashleigh Barty Ahead Of Wimbledon Final

Brisbane Heat has come forward and wished Ashleigh Barty luck for her Wimbledon 2021 women's singles final match. Ash Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in the summit clash on Saturday as she eyes her maiden Wimbledon crown.

As the multi-talented Ashleigh Barty looks to rewrite history at the biggest Grand Slam of the year, Brisbane Heat has given special mention to the champion athlete.

Brisbane Heat lauds Ashleigh Barty the tennis player & cricketer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Brisbane Heat had posted two still images of the 25-year-old enjoying a game of tennis and making an impact on the 22 yards during a Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) game.

Ashleigh Barty cricket career including BBL stint

Barty is one of the few sportspersons to have professionally played cricket as well as tennis. The Australian tennis star signed up for Heat to play in the inaugural Women's Big Bash League season in 2015. That very year, Barty also approached Queensland Cricket to inquire about making a switch to the sport. She then joined the Western Suburbs in the Brisbane Women's Premier Cricket competition and in her first T20 game itself, she scored 63 not out from 60 balls and took 2 for 13 from four overs. In her official WBBL debut for Heat, she had scored 39 off 27 balls.

The 2019 French Open singles champion played nine games for the Heat in the inaugural season of the WBBL, before making a return to tennis where she has risen to the World No.1 ranking. Barty holds 11 singles titles and 11 doubles titles on the WTA Tour, including a Grand Slam singles title with a 2019 French Open win as well as a Grand Slam doubles title at the 2018 US Open with CoCo Vandeweghe.