Buenos Aires Open 2021 Round 1 Sumit Nagal Vs Joao Sousa Live Stream, H2H And Prediction

World No.100 Joao Sousa will go up against World No.150 Sumit Nagal in a Round 1 match of the Buenos Aires Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:20 pm IST (12:50 pm local time) from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Here are the Sumit Nagal vs Joao Sousa live stream details, how to watch the Buenos Aires Open live in India, the Sumit Nagal vs Joao Sousa prediction and our match preview.

Buenos Aires Open 2021: Sumit Nagal vs Joao Sousa match preview

Court 2 of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, Argentina will see Indian challenger, Sumit Nagal go up against Portuguese youngster Joao Sousa in a Round 1 clash of the Buenos Aires Open 2021. Sousa will come into this match having faced first-round eliminations from the Antalya Challenger tournament and the Cordoba Open last month. With three ATP 250 titles behind him - the latest of which came at Estoril in 2018 - and a Round 4 appearance at the US Open in 2018, Sousa will be the favourite to win this match.

Opposite him will be the sole Indian in the draw for the tournament - Sumit Nagal. Nagal comes into the event having lost his Round 1 matches at the Yarra Valley Classic and the Australian Open to Ricardas Berankis. After failing to qualify for the Cordoba Open early in February, Nagal came back with a strong performance in Argentina. He has defeated Spain's Carlos Gómez-Herrera and Mario Vilella Martínez along with Argentina's Nicolas Kicker in the qualifying matches in order to make it into the main draw. Nagal is still on the lookout for his first career title and has a Grand Slam record at Round 2 of the US Open, having given a tough fight to Roger Federer famously.

Buenos Aires Open 2021: Sumit Nagal vs Joao Sousa live stream details

The Buenos Aires Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the EuroSport channel. There is no official live streaming for the event as of now, but fans can access EuroSport live on Airtel XStream. The live scores of the games can be followed on the ATP website and the Buenos Aires Open Twitter page.

Sumit Nagal vs Joao Sousa prediction and head to head

This will be the first career meeting between Sumit Nagal vs Joao Sousa, putting their head to head at 0-0 as of now. Going by the numbers, this match will go in favour of Joao Sousa in three sets. The winner of the match will face off against Chile's Cristian Garín who received a first-round bye.

Image Credits: Sumit Nagal Twitter and AP