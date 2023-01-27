'Call Daniil': 'Khachanov's Hilarious Tip To Tsitsipas For Beating Djokovic In AO Final

After suffering a four-set defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open semi-final on January 27, Karen Khachanov gave a hilarious piece of advice to the Greek star. With Tsitsipas set to face Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, Khachanov suggested the 24-year-old ask Daniil Medvedev for tips on how to beat the Serbian in a Grand Slam final.

Medvedev is the only player from the new generation to have defeated Djokovic in a Grand Slam final when he pulled off the incredible feat at the US Open in 2021.

'Stefanos has to call Daniil to know what he did that day': Khachanov

While speaking at his post-match press conference, Karen Khachanov was asked about his opinion on how much of a chance Stefanos Tsitsipas has against Novak Djokovic. In reply, the 26-year-old Russian said, "I think Stefanos also beat him, right, one or two times, I don't remember, to be honest with you. Obviously, in a Grand Slam, I think nobody from this generation has beaten him, except Daniil (Medvedev), I think in the US Open final. Maybe Stefanos has to call Daniil to ask him what he did that day."

Djokovic hilariously forgets he played Tsitsipas in a Grand Slam final

Earlier in the tournament, Novak Djokovic had a hilarious exchange with reporters as he forgot that he had previously played Stefanos Tsitsipas in a Grand Slam final. Ahead of his quarter-final match, the Serbian said, "He (Tsitsipas) has played already and he is probably the most experienced guy out there of all of them in all the quarterfinalists. He has played already in the final stages of a Grand Slam, quite a few times. He has never played in the finals. Hope I am not wrong."

When a journalist present during the presser reminded Djokovic that he had defeated Tsitsipas in an epic five-set match at the Roland Garros tournament in 2021, the Serbian apologised and stated, "Oh that's right. That's right. Sorry, sorry. My bad my bad."