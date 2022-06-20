Can Serena Williams Win Wimbledon? Ex-finalist Gives Take After American Announces Return

23-time women's singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced her comeback to tennis with the amazing news that she would play at this year's Wimbledon event. While the American is one of the most successful players at this event with seven singles titles, former finalist Karolina Pliskova has raised doubts about the 40-year-old going all the way considering her age.

Can Serena Williams win Wimbledon 2022? Pliskova has her say

"I don't know how long it has been since she (Serena Williams) has played," said Karolina Pliskova as quoted by Sky Sports ahead of the Eastbourne tournament. "Has it been a year? It is a long time and she is not the youngest anymore so I suppose the body also takes some time to get back into shape. Playing matches at tournaments is still very much different from just practising and from what I understand, she is not playing (singles) here (Eastbourne), she is just playing doubles."

Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. On that occasion, the American lost her footing on the slick grass and then her right leg buckled, leading to just the second mid-match retirement at any Grand Slam tournament of her career and first since 1998.

While Pliskova does not believe that Williams would win the event, she does acknowledge the mental advantage that the 40-year-old would have because of her staggering achievements. "She is an amazing player. She has achieved so much and still a number of players will be super scared to play her. This is her advantage but let's see the level. I cannot really say," added Pliskova.

Serena Williams took to social media to announce her return

Serena Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court and the message: 'SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s Go.' Since SW are her initials and SW 19 is the postal code for Wimbledon, it was understood that she was announcing her blockbuster comeback at the grasscourt major. The All England Club confirmed that the 40-year-old had received a wildcard for Wimbledon 2022.