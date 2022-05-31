Can Zverev Be The New World No. 1? How Could Djokovic Vs Nadal Fixture Impact Rankings?

Daniil Medvedev’s shocking ouster from the French Open tournament has made the battle for the No 1 ranking more interesting. Medvedev's chances of reclaiming the top spot will now depend on the results of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz match. Daniil Medvedev lost to Marin Cilic in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

How can Alexander Zverev become the new No 1?

If Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, he will be able to retain the top spot on 6 June. However, Serbian's loss to the 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal would open the door for Zverev to become World No 1. Alexander Zverev would become the 28th No. 1 player in the history of the ATP Rankings on June 6 by winning the French Open title. However, if Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev both Lose their fourth-round match, then Medvedev will begin his second stint at World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal preview

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal quarter-final match will be played in the night session (Starting at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday) at the Philippe Chatrier Arena. Novak DJokovic beat Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16 with yet another flawless display, ousting the Argentine 6-1, 6-3, 6-3. Rafael Nadal on the other hand had to dig deep against Felix Auger-Aliassime to prevail 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in four hours and 22 minutes.

Rafael Nadal is aiming to win his second Grand Slam tournament of the year after the Australian Open triumph. Ahead of the French Open, the 35-year-old was down by injury issues due to which he was unable to win a title on the clay surface. Last year, Rafel Nadal was eliminated in the semi-final after losing to eventual champion Djokovic in 4 sets.

Novak Djokovic has a slight edge when it comes to the head-to-head record. The Serbian has won 30 matches, while the Spaniard has won 28 matches. However, Nadal has won seven of their nine previous meetings at the French Open, and 19 of their 27 matches on clay. In Grand Slams, Nadal leads 7-2 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open, while Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon. Till date, Djokovic is the only player to have beaten Nadal in all four majors.