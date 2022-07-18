Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Runs The Risk Of Canadian Open Ban Amid Looming US Open Threat

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic continues to top headlines owing to his unvaccinated status that triggered major controversy earlier this year. Ever since Djokovic won the Wimbledon Championships a week ago, his participation in the fourth Grand Slam event of the year, the US Open 2022, has become the biggest talking point for the Tennis world. Meanwhile, after the US Open, Djokovic's participation in the Rogers Cup 2022 has also come under concern, following a statement by Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

On being asked about his stance on Djokovic’s participation in the Canadian Open in Montreal and if he will be given an exemption, the Health Minister made it clear that the rules apply to everyone despite limited exceptions. As per the COVID-19 protocols in Canada and United States, anyone travelling to these countries are mandated to be completely vaccinated. Djokovic has remained firm with his stance of not getting jabbed, which earlier led to his deportation from Australia, days ahead of the Australian Open 2022.

"The rules apply to everyone," says Canada's Health Minister

Meanwhile revealing his thoughts on the Djokovic situation, Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said, “Well, A- the rules apply to everyone. There are some exceptions but these are limited exceptions. And B- Covid-19 is not over and again we need to be mindful of the fact that despite that we have been so successful with two dozes, we need to up our game and have more Canadian being up to date with their vaccination status”.

While the US Open 2022 commences on August 28, 2022, the Rogers Cup 2022 or Canadian Open 2022 is scheduled to be played from August 5 to August 14 in Montreal. Meanwhile, Djokovic had revealed his thoughts about his participation in the US Open after picking his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2022. He notably said that he is not willing to get the vaccine to play in the Grand Slam tournament.

Novak Djokovic's stance on getting vaccinated

Speaking at the post-match press conference at Wimbledon 2022, Djokovic said, "I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they’re getting rid of the mandatory green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption. I’m not sure. I don’t believe exemption is a realistic possibility. If that is a possibility, I’m not sure what the exemption would be for."

(Image: AP)