Canadian Tennis Star Denis Shapovalov Accuses Queen's Club Of Discrimination; Club Reacts

Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov on Friday created a stir after he openly accused The Queen's Club of "discrimination". Hitting out at the club after he lost his very first match at the Queen’s Club Championships against American tennis player Tommy Paul, Shapovalov claimed that the club was "gender-biased" and did not allow female tennis players to train on the premises. However, the club was quick to dismiss the accusations.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Shapovalov expressed his displeasure with the club through a statement. His post read, "Ironic that The Queens Club is named after a powerful, extraordinary woman yet is openly discriminating against professional female tennis players by not allowing them to train at the club when they need to prepare for Wimbledon. Time to review this policy." The tweet was met with support as well as criticism from fans on social media.

Ironic that @TheQueensClub is named after a powerful, extraordinary woman yet is openly discriminating against professional female tennis players by not allowing them to train at the club when they need to prepare for @Wimbledon. Time to review this policy #tennis #genderequality — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) June 17, 2022

Queen's club refutes 'discrimination' allegations

However, responding to the accusations levelled by the tennis star, the Queen's Club and the cinch Championships issued a joint statement and stated that the “courts on site are solely for the use of ATP members” during the tournament period. Dismissing claims by the player, the club stated, “During the first five days of the tournament the courts on site are solely for the use of ATP members. There are numerous other grass courts in London available to professional players who wish to train on grass.”

The club was quick to dismiss their sixth seed Shapovalov and his accusations of "discrimination". It is pertinent to note that the Queen’s Club Tennis tournament is an ATP-only event and the ATP players who are partaking in the tournament are allowed to practice at the club. The club rules also mention that any players losing in the early rounds can still practice at least for the first five days of the event. The Queen's Club itself is a private members' club, it mentioned.

Denis Shapovalov's tournament so far

Denis Shapovalov is already out of the singles tournament after he crashed out in his opening match against Tommy Paul. However, the Canadian player went through to the doubles semi-final at Queen's club tournament. He will continue on-site to play the doubles tournament alongside India’s Rohan Bopanna. He is currently also training for Wimbledon.

