The quarterfinal match at the 2022 US Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was one of the most entertaining games of tennis seen in the recent past. The match lasted for 5 hours and 15 minutes before Alcaraz finally won to reach his first grand slam semi-final. The five-set marathon saw Alcaraz winning the match 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-3 against Sinner.

US Open 2022: Alcaraz stuns everyone with brilliant shot

During the game, Alcaraz played a shot that took everyone by surprise, including his opponent Sinner. Alcaraz played a behind-the-back shot in the 12th game of the second set. Alcaraz played the unbelievable shot after receiving a wide serve from Sinner. Alcaraz managed to hit the ball to get it back into the play, where Sinner was waiting to hit and register a point. However, Alcaraz responded by playing a behind-the-back shot, which turned out to be a winner.

ESTE CHICO NO ES DE ESTE PLANETA



CARLITOS ALCARAZ ESTÁ LOCO



EL PUNTO DEL AÑOpic.twitter.com/llOlB1aoGS — Tiempo De Tenis (@Tiempodetenis1) September 8, 2022

Alcaraz plays second-longest game in US Open history

Alcaraz, whose five-set victory over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic ended at 2:23 a.m. on Tuesday, reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and is the youngest man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras won the title at 19 in 1990. Alcaraz, who has a chance to move up to No. 1 in the rankings next week, will face No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of the United States on Friday.

The match between Alcaraz and Sinner began Wednesday evening at about 9:45 p.m. and easily surpassed the previous mark for the latest time of finish at the U.S. Open, which had been 2:26 a.m., shared by three matches.

Alcaraz equals Rafael Nadal's record

With this win, Alcaraz became the first teenage man since Rafael Nadal in 2005 to win in a Grand Slam quarterfinal. Alcaraz will take the number one spot for the first time in his career if he wins the title or loses in the final. The youngster had recently become the youngest man to enter the top five rankings of the ATP on July 25 since Rafael Nadal on May 9, 2005.

Currently, Carlos Alcaraz is tied with Rafael Nadal for winning the most number of ATP titles in the 2022 season. Both players have won four titles each. The Spaniard won two ATP 1000 Masters titles in Miami and two ATP 500 titles in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona.

(With inputs from AP; Image: Twitter/AP)

