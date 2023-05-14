Carlos Alcaraz Eager To Meet Novak Djokovic In Italian Open Final; Here's Why

Carlos Alcaraz, the up-and-coming tennis player, has expressed his eagerness to face world number one Novak Djokovic in the Italian Open final. This could be their first meeting this season, since their last epic clash in the Madrid semi-finals last year, which Alcaraz won in three sets.

After winning two titles this year in Acapulco and Monte Carlo, the 20-year-old Alcaraz is set to become the new leader of the rankings after the Rome tournament. He mentioned that he looks forward to learning from Djokovic and other top players in the tournament.

Alcaraz said, "Being in the same tournament Novak is in is great, having him here and learning from him. It’s always good having the best tennis players in the world in the tournament. I hope to meet him in the final."

"I always say that as a tennis fan, I want to see the best players in the world, to watch them, learn from them, because you have to learn from everyone. It’s great to share the tournament," he added.

Alcaraz on managing his emotions

He also emphasised his focus on improving his own game and managing his emotions on the court. "It’s not only for me, it’s for everyone. You have to control yourself, your emotions first, then play against the opponent," Alcaraz said.

"You have to choose the correct (tactics and shots) in every moment. That’s really tough because we have just seconds before hitting the ball. It’s not just for me, it’s for everyone," he concluded.

Born in 2003, Alcaraz started playing tennis at a very young age and quickly rose through the ranks. He turned professional in 2018 and has been climbing up the ATP rankings ever since. Djokovic, on the other hand, is considered one of the biggest players in tennis. He has a record 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, joint-most by any player in the history of the Open Era.

Image: AP