Carlos Alcaraz Goes Past Hewitt, Nadal & Roddick To Script Momentous Record After US Open

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud at the Flushing Meadows on Sunday night to win his maiden Grand Slam title. Alcaraz defeated Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 to win the US Open 2022 and also became the No. 1 ranked men’s singles player in the ATP rankings. He made a three-place jump in the rankings from No.4 and replaced Daniil Medvedev at the top of the standings.

With the historic feat, Alcaraz surpassed tennis legends like Lleyton Hewitt, Andy Roddick, and Rafael Nadal in an elite list of tennis records. Playing only in his second full season on the tour, Carlos became the youngest World No. 1 tennis champion and the youngest Grand Slam title-holder since countryman Nadal won the French Open in 2005. Alcaraz achieved the milestones on Sunday at the age of 19 years and four months.

Before the Spaniard, Hewitt was the youngest World No. 1 in 2001 at 20 years and 9 months. The list of top-5 youngest players to become the World No. 1 also consists of players like Marat Safin, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick. The four-place jump for Alcaraz in the rankings also made him equal the biggest jump to No. 1. He became the fourth Spanish player to achieve the World No. 1 title after his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Carlos Moya and Nadal.

Top-5 list of youngest World No. 1 in ATP rankings

Player Age Date Carlos Alcaraz 19 years, 4 months September 12, 2022 Lleyton Hewitt 20 years, 9 months November 19, 2021 Marat Safin 20 years, 10 months November 20, 2000 John McEnroe 21 years, 1 month March 3, 1980 Andy Roddick 21 years, 2 months November 3, 2003

Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on US Open 2022 win

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old also became the second youngest US Open title winner after tennis legend Pete Sampras title in 1990, at the age of 19 years and 15 days. He is also the 11th teenager to win a major title and the youngest Grand Slam winner since Nadal lifted the trophy at Roland Garros in 2005. Congratulating the youngster on his milestones, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his best wishes.

“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more! Great effort @CasperRuud98 ! very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!,” said Nadal. In reply, Alcaraz said, “Thank you so much Rafa!!”.