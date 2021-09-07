Carlos Alcaraz Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming: How To Watch US Open 2021 QF Live?

Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia will face 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals of the US Open 2021. Alcaraz made his way into his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinals after winning some world-class matches in the previous rounds. The match between Alcaraz and Auger-Alissaime is the youngest matchup in a major league since the match between 20-year-old Rafael Nadal and 19-year-old Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open.18-year-old Alcaraz has been creating headlines since his sensational win against World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round 3 of the US Open 2021.

Tennis lovers who wish to watch the US Open quarter-final matches LIVE in India can tune in to Star Sports. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the US Open 2021 in India. Fans can also catch the live stream of the matches on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 5:45 AM IST in the early hours of Wednesday.

Carlos Alcaraz previously defeated World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round 3 of the US Open 2021 on September 4. Alcaraz pulled off the biggest win of his career by defeating Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5) in the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz participating in only his 10th Grand Slam tournament received immense support from the Arthur Ashe Stadium, as the crowd took their anger out on Tsitsipas for his infamous toilet-break row. The crowd let their hearts out by chanting “Let’s go, Carlos!” whenever he scored a point. Whereas, the crowd hurled at Tsitsipas by making comments such as, “Send him to the toilet”. He then defeated Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in the round of sixteen and advanced into the Quater-finals.

Meanwhile, Canadian tennis player defeated Russia’s E Donskoy in the first round, Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round, another Spaniard R Bautista Agut in the third round, and United State’s Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 to make his way into the quarterfinals. The 12th seed Auger-Aliassime became the youngest man to reach consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals in twelve years by defeating Tiafoe, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4.

