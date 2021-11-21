Last Updated:

Chinese Media Stooge Uploads Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Videos, Adds To Missing Speculations

Clips released by the Chinese stooge have sparked further suspicion over why state media accounts were attempting to establish Peng Shuai's whereabouts.

Peng Shuai

As concerns surrounding Tennis sensation Peng Shuai's whereabouts continue to be expressed across the globe, Chinese state media has 'acquired' video clips of her, nearly three weeks after she disappeared. Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of state-run media Global Times has released two video clips, which show Peng Shuai having dinner with a group of people. The Chinese stooge has claimed that the accomplished tennis star's video was shot on Saturday (November 20) as per the Beijing time zone.

In the 1-minute video shared by Hu Xijin, Peng Shuai can be seen seated at a table with at least two others (including her coach) seemingly having dinner at a restaurant. However, the clips have sparked further suspicion over why state media accounts were attempting to establish her whereabouts.

After the Chinese stooge posted clips of the sports icon, netizens interposed that the need to prove that she was okay, was in fact, proving the opposite. Some even raised questions on the location of the restaurant where the clips were shot. Netizens alleged that the resultant was government-owned and just minutes away from the ruling party CPC's headquarters. 

Peng Shuai disappeared from public view in early November after she levelled sensational allegations of sexual assault against a retired top official in China's Communist Party. The 35-year-old tennis star has not been seen in public since November 2, shortly after she accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sexual activities at his home. 

Netizens question whereabouts

Peng Shuai disappearance row

On November 2, Peng took to social media to reveal that she had been sexually assaulted and forced into a sexual relationship with Zhang Gaoli, 75, CPC's top leader and China’s vice premier (2013-2018), Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its statement. She disappeared shortly after with her social media posts deleted promoting netizens to trend 'Where Is Peng Shuai' globally. From tennis champions like Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic to US President Joe Biden, several personalities and media organisations have called for ‘verifiable proof’ of Shuai’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, China has continued to reiterate its stance of being 'unaware' of the controversy surrounding the country’s tennis professional. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on November 19 told the reporters that Peng’s matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation."

