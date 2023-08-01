Chinese Tennis Player Collapses During Match In US, Concerning Video Surfaces: WATCH

In a shocking turn of events at the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, Chinese tennis player Yibing Wu collapsed during his first-round match against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki. Despite initially leading 4-1, Wu's condition deteriorated as he lost his balance and fell at the changeover. He was unable to continue, leading to his retirement from the match, and Watanuki advanced to the second round.

3 things you need to know

Yibing Wu collapsed while playing a match in the Mubadala Citi Open

Wu was playing against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki and was leading 4-1

However, Wu had to retire, conceding victory to Watanuki

Also Read: Washington Tennis Tournament Offers Equal Status For Women And Men But Unequal Prize Money

Chinese tennis player collapses during match

Video footage captured the distressing moment when Yibing Wu walked unsteadily towards a chair during a break in his match and suddenly collapsed near a ballboy. Promptly, tournament staff rushed to his aid. Though two men tried to help him up, Wu was still too weak to stand and had to sit back down on the court. The incident was deeply concerning, and immediate assistance was provided to ensure his well-being.

Wu Yibing fainted from heat stroke，Retired with 4-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/t7g8GVbykx — TennisMao (@AfiSeer73403) July 31, 2023

This incident came shortly after Wu faced a concerning situation during his 2023 Wimbledon opener against American tennis player Frances Tiafoe. During that match, he experienced breathing problems, leading to a medical timeout. Although he later resumed play, he ultimately lost the match to Tiafoe. Wu attributed the issue to food consumption the previous night, which caused his heart rate to soar rapidly.

The Citi Open in Washington marked Wu's second tournament appearance after Wimbledon. He had competed in the Atlanta Open, where he won his first-round match but was eliminated in the round of 16 by Taylor Fritz.

Also Read: Tennis Fans In DC Are Warned That Ukraine’s Svitolina And Belarus’ Azarenka Won’t Shake Hands

The North American hardcourt swing is currently underway, leading up to the highly anticipated 2023 US Open, scheduled to start on August 31 at Flushing Meadows in New York. After the Citi Open, players will participate in the two ATP 1000 events, namely the Rogers Cup in Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters. The US Open will start after these competitions.

Image: Twitter