Coco Gauff Sends Strong Message At French Open: 'Felt Right In That Moment To Write'

Coco Gauff made history at French Open on Thursday becoming the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 18 years. The American defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in her semi-final clash and will now face in-form Iga Swiatek in the final. Besides making history, Gauff also sent out a strong message with regard to recent mass shootings in the United States.

Coco Gauff asks for peace and end gun violence

According to French Open tradition, the player winning the match is allowed to write a message on the camera and Coco took this opportunity to send out a strong message which would get into the heads of people in the office. Coco Gauff walked to the camera and wrote 'Peace end gun violence on the lens.

"Peace. End gun violence", Coco Gauff writes in the camera lens after booking her spot in the #RolandGarros final. pic.twitter.com/3FR5DG7c6w — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) June 2, 2022

Coco Gauff's message came hours after a gunman killed at least four people at a hospital building in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Recently in US mass shooting incident happened in Texas which had left 19 young children dead. The 18-year-old during the TV interview said, "It felt right in the moment. Hopefully, it gets into the heads of people in office to change things. I woke up this morning, you know, and I saw there was another shooting, and I think it's just crazy. I really didn't know what I was going to write even moments walking to the camera. It just felt right in that moment to write that."

The teenage tennis star further said, "For me, it's important, just as a person in the world, regardless of being a tennis player or not. It was just especially important just being in Europe and being where I know people globally around the world are for sure watching."

Gauff also remembered a shooting incident at a high school campus in Parkland, where 17 people died in 2018. She spoke about having friends at the scene at the time. Gauff said, "I think that this is a problem in other parts of the world, but especially in America it's a problem that's, frankly, been happening over some years but obviously now it's getting more attention,".

Coco Gauff on playing Iga Swiatek in French Open final

Iga Swiatek is the hot favourite to win the French Open women's singles Championship going by her current form. The current World No 1 has won her past 34 matches and past five tournaments. Speaking about facing Swiatek in the final, Guaff said, I'm just going to play free and play my best tennis. I think in a Grand Slam final anything can happen. She's not going to give you much opportunities. Watching her play, I think she does a great job of changing direction and hitting angles off the court, and hitting winners - she's always hitting