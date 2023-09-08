Coco Gauff's Epic Return Shot Stuns Karolina Muchova During US Open Semi-final - WATCH

American teenager Coco Gauff defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova to qualify for her maiden US Open Women's Singles final. Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, reached her first final at Flushing Meadows by defeating Muchova 6-4, 7-5 on what was anything but an ordinary evening.

3 Things you need to know

Coco Guaff has never won a grand slam title

Coco Guaff will face either MadisonKeys or ArynaSabalenka in the final

The women's US Open semi-final was briefly halted due to 'stop fossil fuel' protestors

Coco Gauff expected protestors

After the match, Coco Gauff revealed that she was expecting protests during the tournament, but said she remained unfazed by treating the interruption like a weather delay. The match, which was taking place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park of Queens in New York City, was temporarily halted due to noise from the upper tier of the stadium.

The No. 6-seeded Gauff will meet No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or No. 17 Madison Keys of the U.S. on Saturday.

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January and is guaranteed to move up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time next week, and Keys, the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open, played in the second semifinal Thursday night.

Coco Guaff plays an incredible shot, leaving the opponent stunned

During the 10th game of the 2nd set, Coco Guaff played an epic return shot against her opponent Karolina Muchova which left her stunned. After the winner, Gauff pumped her fists, waved to the fans and put a finger to her ear, as if to say she wanted to hear even more support.

There it is! Point of the match! pic.twitter.com/6gYcKuTqvm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

It’s been rather obvious for quite some time that Gauff is no ordinary teenager. Now she is one win away from becoming a Grand Slam champion.

